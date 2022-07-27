Passport Office Recruitment 2022: Apply for Passport Officer Across India

Central Passport Organization, a Subordinate Office of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India is hiring Passport Officer & Assistant Passport Officer Posts. Candidates can check the details below.

Passport Office Recruitment 2022
Passport Office Recruitment 2022

Passport Office Recruitment 2022: Central Passport Organization, a Subordinate Office of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has openings for Passport Officer & Assistant Passport Officer Posts. The recruitment will be done on a deputation basis. Central Government Officers holding requisite eligibility can apply offline.

As per the Passport office Notification, a total of 24 vacancies are filled by the organization. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the article given below:

The candidates are required to submit the application within 30 days from the date of publication of this circular.

Important Dates

Last date of Application - 07 August 2022

Passport Office Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Location Number of Vacancies
Passport Officer Madurai 1
Deputy Passport Officer Amritsar 10
Bareilly
Jalandhar
Jammu
Nagpur
Panaji
Raipur
Shimla
Srinagar
Surat
Ahmedabad 1
Chandigarh 1
Delhi 2
Guwahati 1
Hyderabad 1
Jaipur 1
Kolkata 2
Kozhikode 1
Mumbai 2
Pune 1
Total 21

Eligibility Criteria for Passport Office Recruitment 2022

Passport Officer

  • Holding aalogus posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department or with 5 years service.
  • Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute
  • 9 years of experience

Deputy Passport Officer

  • Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department or with 5 years of service.
  • Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute
  • 5 years of experience

Passport Office Recruitment 2022 Salary

  • Passport Officer-  Rs.78800-209200
  • Assistant Passport Officer -  Rs.67700-208700

How to Apply for Passport Office Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office within 30 days of publication of the advertisement.

Passport Office Notification Download PDF

 

