Passport Office Recruitment 2022: Apply for Passport Officer Across India

Passport Office Recruitment 2022: Central Passport Organization, a Subordinate Office of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India has openings for Passport Officer & Assistant Passport Officer Posts. The recruitment will be done on a deputation basis. Central Government Officers holding requisite eligibility can apply offline.

As per the Passport office Notification, a total of 24 vacancies are filled by the organization. The candidates can check the post-wise vacancy details in the article given below:

The candidates are required to submit the application within 30 days from the date of publication of this circular.

Important Dates

Last date of Application - 07 August 2022

Passport Office Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Location Number of Vacancies Passport Officer Madurai 1 Deputy Passport Officer Amritsar 10 Bareilly Jalandhar Jammu Nagpur Panaji Raipur Shimla Srinagar Surat Ahmedabad 1 Chandigarh 1 Delhi 2 Guwahati 1 Hyderabad 1 Jaipur 1 Kolkata 2 Kozhikode 1 Mumbai 2 Pune 1 Total 21

Eligibility Criteria for Passport Office Recruitment 2022

Passport Officer

Holding aalogus posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department or with 5 years service.

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute

9 years of experience

Deputy Passport Officer

Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department or with 5 years of service.

Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized institute

5 years of experience

Passport Office Recruitment 2022 Salary

Passport Officer- Rs.78800-209200

Assistant Passport Officer - Rs.67700-208700

How to Apply for Passport Office Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline in the prescribed format and send the application to the concerned office within 30 days of publication of the advertisement.

