Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility 

Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023: Pawan Hans Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Engineering & Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices (under Apprentices Act, 1961). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 17, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including BBA/B.Sc./B.Com./
B.Sc(Aviation)/B.Tech can apply for General stream Graduate Apprentices/Engineering Graduate Apprentices posts.
Notification Details Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023
PHL/CO/HR/ADVT/04/2023/GRADUATE APPRENTICES
Important Date Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 17, 2023
Vacancy Details Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:
Total Posts- 33
General stream Graduate Apprentices
Delhi/NCR – 14
Mumbai - 06
Engineering Graduate Apprentices
Delhi/NCR – 09
Mumbai - 04
Eligibility Criteria Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
General stream Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have BBA/B.Sc./B.Com./
B.Sc(Aviation).
Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have B.Tech.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.
Stipend Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:
Rs.15,000/- Per Month
Location Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:
Delhi/NCR/Mumbai
Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023
Modes of Selection:
The selection will be based on the merit of final percentage of marks obtained by candidates.
How To Download: Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/
- Go to the Announcements Section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ notification for engagement of engineering and non engineering graduate apprentices' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:
The candidates are advised to enroll themselves on NATS portal. Link for enrolment ishttp://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/.
The interested candidates are advised to fill the details enclosed with the notification and send the same to the address- HOD (HR&Admn), Pawan Hans Limited C-14, Sector 1 , Noida ,Uttar Pradesh - 201301 within 15 days of publication of advertisement.
You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.