Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility 

Pawan Hans has invited online applications for the 33 Graduate Apprentice Posts on its official website. Check Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023: Pawan Hans Limited has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Engineering & Non Engineering Graduate Apprentices (under Apprentices Act, 1961). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 17, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including BBA/B.Sc./B.Com./

B.Sc(Aviation)/B.Tech can apply for General stream Graduate Apprentices/Engineering Graduate Apprentices posts.

Notification Details Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023

PHL/CO/HR/ADVT/04/2023/GRADUATE APPRENTICES

Important Date Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 17, 2023

Vacancy Details Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:

Total Posts- 33

General stream Graduate Apprentices

Delhi/NCR – 14

Mumbai - 06

Engineering Graduate Apprentices

Delhi/NCR – 09

Mumbai - 04

Eligibility Criteria Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

General stream Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have BBA/B.Sc./B.Com./

B.Sc(Aviation).

Engineering Graduate Apprentices: Candidates should have B.Tech.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Stipend Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:

Rs.15,000/- Per Month

Location Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:

Delhi/NCR/Mumbai

Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023

Modes of Selection:

The selection will be based on the merit of final percentage of marks obtained by candidates.

How To Download: Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ notification for engagement of engineering and non engineering graduate apprentices' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023 PDF





How To Apply Pawan Hans Recruitment 2023:

The candidates are advised to enroll themselves on NATS portal. Link for enrolment ishttp://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/.

The interested candidates are advised to fill the details enclosed with the notification and send the same to the address- HOD (HR&Admn), Pawan Hans Limited C-14, Sector 1 , Noida ,Uttar Pradesh - 201301 within 15 days of publication of advertisement.

You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.