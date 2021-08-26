PGCIL Answer Key 2021 Released, Submit Diploma Trainee Answer Objection From Today @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Answer Key 2021: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has uploaded the answer key of the online exam held on 22 August for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical) under Souther Region 2. All candidates who appeared in PGCIL Exam can download PGCIL Diploma Trainee Answer Key from the official website - powergridindia.com.

POWERGRID is also inviting online objections, if any, against any answer key from the candidates The Objection Management Link is available from 26 August 2021 from 10 AM to 28 August 2021 (11.55 hrs).

PGCIL Answer Key Download Link

How to Download PGCIL Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to the official website - powergridindia.com

Click on ‘Career Section’ and then on ‘Job Opportunities’ and ‘Openings’

Go to ‘Regional Openings’ section given at the bottom of the page and then click on ‘Sourthern Region-II ’

Now, click on ‘Candidate Log In’ given under ‘Recruitment for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical) in SR-II-2021 ’

A new page will open where you are required to Login using Registration ID(Application Number) and Date of Birth(DDMMYYYY).

Download Powergrid Answer Key and submit objection, if any