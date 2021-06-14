PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Trainee Posts, Apply @powergrid.in

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2021: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power has published a notification for the recruitment of Diploma Trainee in Northern Region Transmission System-II on powergrid.in.
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2021 from 14 June 2021 on official website -powergrid.in. The last date of PGCIL Registration is 12 July 2021.
PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment Notification Download
PGCIL Powergrid Online Application Link
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Important Dates
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 14 June 2021
- Last Date for Diploma Trainee- 12 July 2021
- Date of Written Test/ Computer Based Test 3rd week of August - 22 August 2021
PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Vacancy Details
- Diploma Trainee (Electrical) - 23
- Diploma Trainee (Electrical) for Ladakh Region - 09
- Diploma Trainee (Electrical) for Kashmir Region - 05
- Diploma Trainee (Civil) - 03
- Diploma Trainee (Civil) for Ladakh Region - 02
PGCIL Diploma Trainee Salary:
- Stipend during training period of One year - Rs.27500/- per month
- Designation & Level on successful completion of training period - Junior Engineer- Gr. IV at S1 level in Supervisory category
- Basic Pay on regularization - Rs. 25000/- in the pay scale of Rs.25000- 117500/-(IDA)
Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Diploma Trainee Posts
Educational Qualification:
Full Time Regular 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR/ OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC and PwD and Ex-SM candidates Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/ M.Tech/ M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed
PGCIL Diploma Trainee Age Limit:
- 27 years for General/EWS
- 30 years for OBC(NCL)
- 32 years for SC
Selection Process for PGCIL Diploma Trainee Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test/ Computer Based Test
How to Apply for the PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply online by logging on to https://www.powergrid.in-> Career section-> Job opportunities -> Openings-> Regional Openings-> Northern Region-II, Jammu Recruitment.