PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2021 for Diploma Trainee Posts, Apply @powergrid.in

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) is hiring 43 Diploma Trainee in Northern Region Transmission System-II. Details Here

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Recruitment 2021: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power has published a notification for the recruitment of Diploma Trainee in Northern Region Transmission System-II on powergrid.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Recruitment 2021 from 14 June 2021 on official website -powergrid.in. The last date of PGCIL Registration is 12 July 2021.

PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment Notification Download

PGCIL Powergrid Online Application Link

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 14 June 2021 Last Date for Diploma Trainee- 12 July 2021 Date of Written Test/ Computer Based Test 3rd week of August - 22 August 2021

PGCIL Powergrid Northern Region Vacancy Details

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) - 23

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) for Ladakh Region - 09

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) for Kashmir Region - 05

Diploma Trainee (Civil) - 03

Diploma Trainee (Civil) for Ladakh Region - 02

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Salary:

Stipend during training period of One year - Rs.27500/- per month Designation & Level on successful completion of training period - Junior Engineer- Gr. IV at S1 level in Supervisory category Basic Pay on regularization - Rs. 25000/- in the pay scale of Rs.25000- 117500/-(IDA)

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Diploma Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Full Time Regular 3 Years Diploma from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for UR/ OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC and PwD and Ex-SM candidates Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/ M.Tech/ M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Age Limit:

27 years for General/EWS 30 years for OBC(NCL) 32 years for SC

Selection Process for PGCIL Diploma Trainee Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test/ Computer Based Test

How to Apply for the PGCIL Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply online by logging on to https://www.powergrid.in-> Career section-> Job opportunities -> Openings-> Regional Openings-> Northern Region-II, Jammu Recruitment.