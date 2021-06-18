PGCIL Powergrid UP Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for Diploma Trainee Posts @powergrid.in

Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power has released a notification for recruitment of Diploma Trainee on powergrid.in. Details Here

PGCIL Powergrid UP Recruitment 2021: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power has released a notification for recruitment of Diploma Trainee on powergrid.in. PGCIL Recruitment 2021 will be done for Northern Region Transmission System-III covering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Powergrid Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 from 18 June 2021 to 08 July 2021 on official website -powergrid.in.

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 18 June 2021 Last Date for Diploma Trainee- -08 July 2021 Date of Written Test/ Computer Based Test 3rd week of August - 22 August 2021

PGCIL Powergrid UP Vacancy Details

Diploma Trainee (Electrical) - 15 Diploma Trainee (Civil) - 05

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Salary:

Stipend during training period of One year - Rs.27500/- per month Designation & Level on successful completion of training period - Junior Engineer- Gr. IV at S1 level in Supervisory category Basic Pay on regularization - Rs. 25000/- in the pay scale of Rs.25000- 117500/-(IDA)

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Diploma Trainee Posts

Educational Qualification:

Full Time Regular 3 Years Diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from recognized Technical Board/ Institute with minimum 70% marks for General / OBC(NCL) / EWS candidates and pass marks for SC/ST/PWD. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed

PGCIL Diploma Trainee Age Limit:

1.27 years for General/EWS

2.30 years for OBC(NCL)

3.32 years for SC

Selection Process for PGCIL Diploma Trainee Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Written Test/ Computer Based Test.

The Computer Based Test / Written Test t shall be of Objective type (each question shall have four options) of two hours duration consisting of two parts:

Part-I consists of Technical Knowledge Test/Professional Knowledge Test (TKT/PKT) with 120 questions having specific questions from respective discipline. Part-II consists of Aptitude Test (AT) with 50 questions on vocabulary, verbal comprehension, quantitative aptitude, reasoning ability, data sufficiency & interpretation, numerical ability etc

How to Apply for the PGCIL UP Diploma Trainee Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested eligible candidates should apply only through On-line Registration System of POWERGRID. To apply logon to http://www.powergrid.in à Careers section à Job Opportunitiesà Openings à Regional Openings à Northern Region-III, Lucknow Recruitment and then “Recruitment for the post of Diploma Trainee (Electrical/Civil) in NR-III-2021”