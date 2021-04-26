PGCIL Recruitment 2021: 97 Vacancies for Engineer and Supervisor Posts, Apply @powergrid.com

PGCIL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Field Engineer and Field Supervisor on its official website - powergrid.com. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for PGCIL Jobs 2021 through online mode on official website - careers.powergrid.in from 26 April 2021 to 09 May 2021.

Important Dates

Start Date for Submission of the Online Application: 26 April 2021

Last Date for Submission of the Online Application: 09 May 2021

PGCIL Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 97

Field Engineer (Electrical) - 30 Posts

Field Engineer (Civil) - 08 Posts

Field Supervisor (Electrical) - 47 Posts

Field Supervisor (Civil) - 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Engineer and Supervisor Posts

Educational Qualification:

Field Engineer (Electrical) - Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical discipline or equivalent from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Should have one year post qualification experience of Design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ Electrical works, etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ sub-stations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred

Field Engineer (Civil) - Full time B.E/B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Civil discipline or equivalent from recognized University / Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS/ST and pass marks for SC candidates. Should have one year post qualification experience of Design/ engineering/ construction/ testing & commissioning/ Civil works, etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ sub-stations (S/S), etc. Experience in PSU/Listed company particularly in power sector shall be preferred

Field Supervisor (Electrical) - Full time Diploma from recognized technical Board/Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS and pass marks for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Should have one year post qualification experience of Construction/ testing & commissioning/ Electrical works, etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc.

Field Supervisor (Civil) - Full time Diploma in Civil Engineering from recognized technical Board/Institute with minimum 55% marks for General/OBC(NCL)/EWS/ST and pass marks for SC candidates. Higher technical qualification like B.Tech/B.E/M.Tech/M.E etc with or without Diploma is not allowed. Should have one year post qualification experience of Construction/ testing & commissioning/ Civil works, etc. in rural electrification (RE)/ distribution management system (DMS)/ sub transmission (ST)/ transmission lines (TLs)/ substations (S/S), etc.

Salary:

Field Engineer - Contract personnel will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of Rs 30000-3%-120000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 30000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks @35 % of basic pay.

Field Supervisor - Contract personnel will be paid monthly remuneration in the pay band of Rs 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- with initial basic pay of Rs 23,000/- + Industrial DA + HRA + Perks @35% of basic pay

Selection Process for PGCIL Engineer and Supervisor Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Interview only, of the eligible and shortlisted candidates. Screening test, if conducted, shall be for elimination purpose only and will not have any weightage in final merit.

How to Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested eligible candidates should apply only through On-line Registration System of POWERGRID. To apply logon to http://www.powergrid.in → Careers section → Job Opportunities→ Openings → Regional Openings → Northern Region-1, Delhi Recruitment → Contractual Positions and then “Engagement of experienced personnel on Contract Basis for the post of Field Engineer & Field Supervisor (Electrical/Civil)”.

PGCIL Notification Download PDF

PGCIL Online Application Link