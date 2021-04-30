PGIMER Recruitment 2021: Application Invited for Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator Posts

PGIMER Recruitment 2021 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) invited applications from eligible persons for recruitment of Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator under project in Oral Health Sciences Centre. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the posts on or before 14 May 2021.

Important Date

Closing Date to Apply : 14 May 2021

PGIMER Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator Vacancy Details

Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for PGIMER Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator Posts

Educational Qualification:

High school with 5 years of experience

Age Limit:

28 years

How to Apply for PGIMER Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested and eligible persons can apply for the in the prescribed format and send the application to Oral Health Science, PGIMER, Sector 12 , Chandgarh. The last date of application is 14 May 2021.

PGIMER Field Assistant cum Data Entry operator Notification