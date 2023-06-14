PGIMER Recruitment 2023 For 206 Group A/B/C Posts: Check Eligibility, Selection Process & Others

PGIMER has invited online applications for the 206 Group A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check PGIMER Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

PGIMER Recruitment 2023 Notification: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) has invited online applications for the 206 Group A, B and C posts on direct recruitment basis. The registration process for these posts is going on and will conclude on July 13, 2023.



Under the recruitment drive for Group A/B/C posts launched by PGIMER, candidates can apply for various vacancies available including Lower Division Clerk, Tutor Technician, Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer, Research Associate, Store Keeper, Receptionist, Office Attendant and others.



Applicants should have certain educational qualifications including M.Sc/B. Tech. Biotechnology/Biological Sciences/B.Sc. (Medical Lab. Technology)/Matric / 10th Std. with ITI Certificate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.





PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: June 13, 2023

Closing date of application: July 13, 2023

PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

For all others including General/OBC/EWS: Rs.1500/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable.

SC/ST category: Rs.800/- plus Transaction Charges as applicable. Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee.

PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Scheme of examination

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in online computer based test (CBT). The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held in the English language only consisting of multiple choice questions (objective type).

There will be negative marking to the extent of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer to the objective type questions in the CBT.



PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Group – A

Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer-01

Group – B

Tutor Technician (Biochemistry)-2

Tutor Technician, (Speech Therapy and Audiology)-2

Tutor Technician (Radiology)-2

Tutor Technician (Radiotherapy)-1

Tutor Technician (Cytology)-1

Tutor Technician (Hematology)-2

Tutor Technician (Nephrology)-1

Tutor Technician (Histopathology)-1

Tutor Technician (Immunopathology)-1

Tutor Technician (Medical Microbiology)-1

Tutor Technician (Medical Parasitology)-1

Research Associate-1

Store Keeper-3

Junior Technician (Lab)-31

Technician O.T.-25

Group – C

Receptionist-06

Boilerman (Grade-II)-02

Technician Grade-IV (Public Health)-20

Technician Grade-IV (RAC)-20

Technician Grade-IV (Mechanical)-10

Lower Division Clerk-12

CSR Assistant (Grade-II)-6

Technician Grade-IV (Manifold Room/Plant)-6

Masalchi/Bearer (Grade-II)-31

Office Attendant (Grade-III)-7

Security Guard (Grade-II)-10



PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Tutor Technician (Biochemistry)-M.Sc. (MLT)/M.Sc. degree in Biochemistry with at least 55% of marks.

Store Keeper-1). Bachelor degree in Maths/ Economics/Commerce/Statistics and

2). M.B.A. / Postgraduate in Maths / Economics/Commerce/Statistics/ Finance from a recognized University with at least 50% marks.

Boilerman (Grade-II)-2nd class certificate of competency from Chief Inspector of Boilers with 3 years experience.

Lower Division Clerk-1). Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board/University.

2). Typing speed @ 30 w.p.m. in English or 20 w.p.m. in Hindi.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





PGIMER Recruitment 2023 PDF





PGIMER Recruitment 2023: You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– www.pgimer.edu.in.

Step 2: After selecting the online registration, fill the mandatory details asked for step by step viz. advt. No., advt. date, name of applicant and others.

Step 3: Registered Users Click on `Applicant login’ to access the Application form with User ID and password received on your email and mobile number.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Go to Application Form’ button and please read the important

instructions carefully.

Step 5: Candidates should note that after final submission of application form, no change will be

allowed.

Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.