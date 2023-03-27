PGCIL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 138 Engineer Trainee Posts Through GATE @powergrid.in, Check Eligibility

PGCIL Recruitment Through Gate 2023 : PGCIL has invited online applications for the 138 Engineer Trainee Posts on its official website. Check PGCIL Recruitment Through GATE 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Through GATE: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) or Powergrid has notified 138 Engineer Trainees posts through GATE 2023. If you are an Graduate in Engineering then you have chance to apply for these posts which are available in the disciplines including Electrical, Civil, Electronics and Electronics

Candidates willing to apply for these posts should note that the selection for Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 will be done through GATE 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website on or before18th April 2023.

PGCIL Recruitment Trough Gate 2023: Important Date

Commencement of Online Application: 27 March 2023

Last Date for Submission of Application: 18th April 2023

Vacancy Details PGCIL Recruitment Through GATE 2023

Electrical-83

Civil-20

Electronics-20

Computer Science-15

Eligibility Criteria Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Course: Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.)from recognized University/ Institute.

Electrical: Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems

Engineering/ Power Engineering (Electrical)

Electronics: Electronics /Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Telecommunication/ Electronics & Electrical Communication /Telecommunication Engg.

Civil:Civil Engineering

Computer Science: Computer Science/ Computer Engg./ Information Technology

You can check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/eligibility and other updates for the posts.

PGCIL Recruitment Through GATE 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Detailed Advertisement (Application Window Dates are tentative Vacancy) notification dated 23-03-2023 ' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification in a new window. Download Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply Powergrid PGCIL Recruitment 2023?

Interested and eligible will have to register themselves online at POWERGRID

website https://www.powergrid.in/ with details of their GATE 2023 registration number and other required information on or before 18th April 2023.