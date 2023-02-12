PPSC Inspector Answer Key and Result 2022: Check Revised Answer Key, Direct Link to Download Result & Other Details Here

PPSC Cooperative Inspector Result 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission has released the PPSC Inspector Revised Answer Key and Result 2022. Candidates can check the answer key and download the results from the official website of PPSC i.e., ppsc.gov.in For more information on how to download the resist, document verification venue and timing and other details candidates can refer to the article below.

The PPSC Inspector Recruitment 2022 examination was conducted on 11th September 2022 for 320 Posts Of Inspector Cooperative Societies In The Department of Cooperation, Government of Punjab.

The commission had released the provisional answer key and had asked for objections for the same till 15th September 2022.

Now the commission has released the revised answer key and has also made a few changes in this final answer key.

Now the candidates who have made it to the final list are required to submit their online form along with the copy of all eligibility documents in person only in the office of PPSC for scrutiny of documents, as per date and time slot.

The document verification will be done from 15th February 2023 to 17th March 2023 between 10 am to 1 pm every day. The candidates can check the detailed schedule of the document verification from the official notification released by the PPSC.

We have shared a step-by-step process on how to download the PPSC Inspector Results 2022 whereas candidates can also refer to the official notification for more details. Here is the direct link to download the PPSC Cooperative Inspector Result Official Notification.

Download PDF: PPSC Cooperative Inspector Result Notification

How to Download the PPSC Inspector Answer Key and Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the PPSC i.e., ppsc i.e. ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, there will be an option at the bottom of the screen as announcement.

Step 3: Click on that link and then another page will appear with the list of links.

Step 4: Click on the link that shows “Public Notice Regarding Revised Answer Key and Time Schedule for Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Recruitment To 320 Posts Of Inspector Cooperative Societies in the Department of Cooperation Government of Punjab Updated 10-02-2023” and then download the result pdf.

Step 4: Check result by searching the roll numbers of candidates.

The candidates must download the list and the schedule for document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by PPSC is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the candidates. The candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for an interview.