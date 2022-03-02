PPSC Exam Date 2022 Postponed on ppsc.gov.in for Naib Tehsildar, Functional Manager and Accountant Posts

PPSC Exam Date 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the exam dates for Naib Tehsildar, Functional Manager and Accountant. Candidates who applied for PPSC Recruitment 2022 Exam can read the notice on the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in.

According to the notice, the Punjab Public Service Commission has postponed the schedule of Competitive Examinations

for the months of March, April & May 2022 due to unavoidable circumstances, and the new dates will soon be released on the official website of the Punjab Public Service Commission. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep visiting the Commission’s website https://ppsc.gov.in for the latest updates.

Earlier, the exam for naib tehsildar and Functional Manager was scheduled to be held on March 20 and April 24 respectively While the exam for Accountant in Housing & Urban Development was to be held on May 8. The commission will release the new dates in due course of time. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

This drive is being done to recruit 78 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept and 34 vacancies for Functional Manager/ Assistant Director in Industries & Commerce Department.

