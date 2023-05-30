PPSC Inspector Result 2023 Out @ppsc.gov.in: Check List of Qualified Candidates

The Punjab PPSC has announced the Cooperative Inspector Final Result 2022 on its official websit-ppsc.gov.in. Download pdf here.

PPSC Inspector Result 2023: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the Cooperative Inspector Final Result 2022 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the 320 Inspector Cooperative Societies posts under the Department of Cooperation, Government of Punjab can check the final result available on the official website of PPSC i.e., ppsc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the final result for the Cooperative Inspector directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: PPSC Inspector Result 2023





It is noted that PPSC has conducted the written exam on September 11, 2022 for the posts of Inspector Cooperative Societies across the state. The Commission had conducted the document verification for the qualified candidates in the written exam under the selection process for the posts.

Now the Commission has uploaded the list of finally selected candidates for the Inspector Cooperative Societies posts on its official website.

The entire exercise was to recruit the total 320 posts of Inspector Cooperative Societies in the Department of Cooperation Government of Punjab.

Candidates who appeared in the entire selection process can download the final result from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: PPSC Inspector Result 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the PPSC i.e., ppsc i.e. ppsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link-Final Result For Recruitment To 320 Posts Of Inspector Cooperative Societies In The Department Of Cooperation Government Of Punjab Updated.

Step 3:You will get the pdf of the final result in a new window.

Step 3: Download and save the result page for future reference.