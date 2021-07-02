PPSC JE 2021 Exam Postponed @ppsc.gov.in, New Dates Soon

PPSC JE 2021 Exam: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released an important notice regarding the postponement of Sub Divisional Engineer & Junior Engineer (Electrical/Civil & Mechanical) vacancies.

According to the notice released on the official website, the commission has postponed the Joint Competitive Examination due to administrative reasons. The New date for the exam will be intimated later on. The was scheduled to be held on 3 July 2021. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

Download PPSC JE 2021 Exam Date

PPSC JE 2021 Admit Card Date

The admit cards for the same will be allotted 15 days prior to the commencement of the exam. The candidates will be able to download PPSC JE 2021 Admit Card through the official website of PPSC.i.e. ppsc.gov.in. The link to the admit card will be available here, once uploaded to the official website.

PPSC JE 2021 Exam Pattern

The procedure for Competitive Examination for selection of candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Electrical)

in Punjab Rural Development & Panchayat, Punjab.The pattern for the written exam comprising of 120 questions (@ 2.5 marks for each question and the Time allotted ( 2 Hours). There will be negative marking (0.5 marks for each question) in the written examination for questions wrongly answered.

