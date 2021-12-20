PPSC JE Answer Key 2021 Released @ppsc.gov.in, Raise Objections if any by 23 Dec

PPSC Junior Engineer Answer Key 2021: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer on its website. All the candidates who appeared for PPSC JE 2021 Exam can download the answer keys through the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in.

The question paper of Set A, B, C, D and the answer key of Set A, B, C, D of the competitive examination for the ibid posts is uploaded on the website of the Commission. Candidates may submit their objections if any, online from the link available on the web page of the respective posts to the answer key, for consideration by the Commission. The facility of raising objections against the answer keys will be available from 20 December to 23 December 2021.

How to Raise Objections against PPSC JE Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of PPSC.i.e.ppsc.gov.in. Click on ‘PPSC JE Answer Key 2021’ flashing on the homepage. Click on the notice that reads ‘CLICK HERE TO FILE OBJECTIONS REGARDING ANSWER KEY UPDATED 19-12-2021’. It will redirect you to a new page. Enter your Registration Number, Password, Captcha code, and click on submit button. A Candidate may have attempted any of the Question Paper SET A/B/C/D but for filing objections, it will only be as per Question Paper SET A and Answer Key for SET A. If a candidate feels that the correction is none of the options from A, B, C, D, then he needs to select “OTHERS”, then a text box will pop up. If a candidate is proposing any combination of A/B/C/D then he must mention so. If not, then he should write “None”. The justification for a proposed answer will be given in the “Enter Remarks” text box. A candidate needs to upload the Images/Proof (jpg/jpeg format only)in support of his objections from authentic sources only as per specifications given below:

Images must be legible.

The maximum size of images should not be more than 200 kb.

Maximum 3 Images of not more than 200 kb each, can be uploaded for a particular objection per question.

Once the objection is submitted, the Candidate will not be able to edit or delete it. A candidate can view the summary of the objection raised by him by clicking on buttons “View details " and “Summary with images" by logging into his account. The link for raising the objection will disappear from the website automatically, once the stipulated time period for objections is over. A candidate needs to “Submit “ for each question separately, before proceeding to the next objection. After clicking the “Submit “button, a message will appear ‘Submitted successfully ‘ and the space above that message will be available for the next objection. A Candidate should ‘Logout’ after submission of objections.

Direct Link to Raise Objections against PPSC JE Answer Key