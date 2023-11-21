PRSU Result 2023 OUT on PRSU.ac.in, Download PG Revaluation Result PDF

PRSU Result 2023 OUT: Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) declared the revaluation results for various PG courses like M.A, M.Com, and M.Sc on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the result.

PRSU Result 2023: Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University has recently declared the revaluation results of various PG courses like M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams. Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website of the university- prsu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. The students can check the PRSU results by their hall ticket number.

As per the latest update, Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University released revaluation results for PG and diploma programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- prsu.ac.in.

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Result 2023 Click here

How to check Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University Results 2023 ?

Candidates can check their semester results for various PG and diploma courses like M.A, M.Com, M.Sc, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website - prsu.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ then ‘Result’ segment and click on ‘Revaluation Result’

Step 3: Select the Course from the list and click on ‘Attached file’

Step 4: Result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check your result by your roll number

Step 6: Download the result PDF or take the printout for future reference

Direct Links to Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University PG Result PDF 2023

Check here the direct link to download PRSU PG Results or various PG courses.

Course Result Links M.A Sociology (Previous/Final Year), M.A History (Previous/Final Year), M.A English (Previous/Final Year), M.A Public Administration (Final Year), M.A Political Science (Final Year), M.A Philosophy (Final Year), M.A Hindi (Final Year), M.A Economics (Previous Year), M.Com (Final Year) 20% Revaluation Results Click here M.A/M.Sc Mathematics (Previous/Final Year), M.Com (Previous/Final Year), M.A Sociology (Previous/Final Year), M.A Sanskrit (Previous/Final Year), M.A History (Previous/Final Year), M.A English (Previous/Final Year), M.A Public Administration (Final Year), M.A Political Science (Final Year), M.A Philosophy (Final Year), M.A Hindi (Final Year), M.A Economics (Previous Year) Revaluation Results Click here

Highlights of Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University

Pt. Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) is located in Raipur Chhattisgarh. It was established in the year 1964. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

PRSU offers courses in various departments like Faculty of Sciences, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce and Management, Faculty of Pharmacy.