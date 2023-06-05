PSEB Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download General English Syllabus in PDF Here!

Class 12 General English Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 12 General English Syllabus on the official website, www.pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12th English Syllabus 2023-24 has all the essential details required for a comprehensive study of the language subject. It mentions topics to prepare under four major parts which include:
- Reading skills
- Grammar
- Composition
- Translation
Students will get to know the names of chapters to study in General English. They will also get details of topics to cover for the grammar part. The writing skills of students will be assessed under composition part of the syllabus which mentions names of topics to study for the 2023-24 session. The detailed division of the syllabus can be checked from the following sections of this article.
PSEB Class 12 General English Syllabus 2023-24
Course Structure:
|
Theory Paper
|
80 marks
|
Internal Assessment
|
20 Marks
|
Total
|
100 Marks
The PSEB Class 12 General English question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.
Also Check: PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects
Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 12 General English below:
UNSEEN PASSAGES FOR TESTING READING SKILLS
TEXT BOOK
Section A (Lessons for Intensive study)
|
1. Hassan's Attendance Problem
|
Sudha Murthy
|
2. The March King
|
Katherine Little Bakeless
|
3. Thinking Out of the Box: Lateral Thinking
|
Adapted from the article from Internet)
|
4. On Saying 'Please'
|
A. G. Gardiner
|
5. The Story of My Life
|
Helen Keller
|
6. Two Gentlemen of Verona
|
A. J. Cronin
|
7. In Celebration of Being Alive
|
Dr. Christian Barnard
|
8. Gadari Babas in Kalapani Jail
|
Dr. Harish Puri
Section B (Poetry)
|
1. Prayer of the Woods
|
Anonymous
|
2. On Friendship
|
Khalil Gibran
|
3. The Echoing Green
|
William Blake
|
4. Once upon a Time
|
Gabriel Okara
|
5. Father Returning home
|
Dilip Chitre
|
6. The Road Not Taken
|
Robert Frost
|
7. On His Blindness
|
John Milton
Section C (Lessons for Extensive study)
|
1. The School for Sympathy
|
E. V. Lucas
|
2. A Chameleon
|
Anton Chekhov
|
3. Bholi
|
K. A. Abbas
|
4. The Gold Frame
|
R. K. Luxman
|
5. The Barber's Trade Union
|
Mulk Raj Anand
|
6. The Bull beneath the Earth
|
K. S. Virk
GRAMMAR, COMPOSITION & TRANSLATION
Grammar
1.Determiners
2.Use of Non-finites (Infinitives, Gerunds, Participles)
3.Transformation of Sentences
4.Voice
5.Narration
Composition
1.Precis writing
2.Letter writing (Official/Business/To Editors)
3.Applications
4.Explaining Newspaper Headlines
5.E-Mail writing
Translation
Translation from English to Hindi/Punjabi and Translation from Hindi/ Punjabi to English.
(From Chapter 18 The Art of Translation given in the book English Grammar And Composition for XI and XII)
Deleted chapters/poems from Syllabus
Robots and People - Isaac Asimov
On Giving Advice - Joseph Addison
Cheerfulness Taught by Reason - Elizabeth Barret Browning
Books prescribed and published by Punjab School Education Board
1. A Rainbow of English for 12
2. English Grammar and Composition for 11 and 12
Download the Class 12th General English PSEB Syllabus in PDF from the following link:
Related:
|
PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24