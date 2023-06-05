PSEB Class 12 English Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Download General English Syllabus in PDF Here!

Punjab Board Class 12 General English Syllabus: Check the detailed syllabus of PSEB 12th Class General English here for the 2023-24 session. Download the latest syllabus in PDF. Also, check deleted chapters from PSEB Class 12 General English Syllabus.

Class 12 General English Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 12 General English Syllabus on the official website, www.pseb.ac.in. The PSEB Class 12th English Syllabus 2023-24 has all the essential details required for a comprehensive study of the language subject. It mentions topics to prepare under four major parts which include:

Reading skills

Grammar

Composition

Translation

Students will get to know the names of chapters to study in General English. They will also get details of topics to cover for the grammar part. The writing skills of students will be assessed under composition part of the syllabus which mentions names of topics to study for the 2023-24 session. The detailed division of the syllabus can be checked from the following sections of this article.

PSEB Class 12 General English Syllabus 2023-24

Course Structure:

Theory Paper 80 marks Internal Assessment 20 Marks Total 100 Marks

The PSEB Class 12 General English question paper in PSEB Board Exam 2024 will be for 80 marks. Students will be allowed to complete their paper within a time limit of 3 hours.

Check unit-wise syllabus for PSEB Class 12 General English below:

UNSEEN PASSAGES FOR TESTING READING SKILLS

TEXT BOOK

Section A (Lessons for Intensive study)

1. Hassan's Attendance Problem Sudha Murthy 2. The March King Katherine Little Bakeless 3. Thinking Out of the Box: Lateral Thinking Adapted from the article from Internet) 4. On Saying 'Please' A. G. Gardiner 5. The Story of My Life Helen Keller 6. Two Gentlemen of Verona A. J. Cronin 7. In Celebration of Being Alive Dr. Christian Barnard 8. Gadari Babas in Kalapani Jail Dr. Harish Puri

Section B (Poetry)

1. Prayer of the Woods Anonymous 2. On Friendship Khalil Gibran 3. The Echoing Green William Blake 4. Once upon a Time Gabriel Okara 5. Father Returning home Dilip Chitre 6. The Road Not Taken Robert Frost 7. On His Blindness John Milton

Section C (Lessons for Extensive study)

1. The School for Sympathy E. V. Lucas 2. A Chameleon Anton Chekhov 3. Bholi K. A. Abbas 4. The Gold Frame R. K. Luxman 5. The Barber's Trade Union Mulk Raj Anand 6. The Bull beneath the Earth K. S. Virk

GRAMMAR, COMPOSITION & TRANSLATION

Grammar

1.Determiners

2.Use of Non-finites (Infinitives, Gerunds, Participles)

3.Transformation of Sentences

4.Voice

5.Narration

Composition

1.Precis writing

2.Letter writing (Official/Business/To Editors)

3.Applications

4.Explaining Newspaper Headlines

5.E-Mail writing

Translation

Translation from English to Hindi/Punjabi and Translation from Hindi/ Punjabi to English.

(From Chapter 18 The Art of Translation given in the book English Grammar And Composition for XI and XII)

Deleted chapters/poems from Syllabus

Robots and People - Isaac Asimov

On Giving Advice - Joseph Addison

Cheerfulness Taught by Reason - Elizabeth Barret Browning

Books prescribed and published by Punjab School Education Board

1. A Rainbow of English for 12

2. English Grammar and Composition for 11 and 12

Download the Class 12th General English PSEB Syllabus in PDF from the following link:

