PSEB Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Chapter-Wise Topics Prescribed for Annual Assessment

Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The PSEB Class 12 Political Syllabus is designed to give students a comprehensive understanding of the key concepts and theories of political science. It also provides students with an opportunity to analyze and evaluate the political system of India.
Here are some of the most important topics in the PSEB Class 12 Political Syllabus:
- The meaning and characteristics of a political system
- The functions of a political system
- Major contemporary political theories
- The role of bureaucracy in a political system
- The nature and functions of political parties
- The role of interest and pressure groups in a political system
- The Indian political system
- India's foreign policy
We have provided below the detailed syllabus of PSEB Class 12 Political Science that will be followed for the annual assessment to be conducted in the current academic session. Students will be able to check as well as download the full syllabus from the following section of this article.
Related| PSEB Class 12 Syllabus 2023-24 All Subjects
PSEB Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24
PART-A
POLITICAL THEORY
Unit I: Political System
(i) Meaning, Characteristics and functions.
(ii) Difference between state and political system.
(iii) Comparative Politics: Meaning and Nature.
(iv) Modern concepts:
a) Political Culture: Meaning and Characteristics.
b) Political Socialisation: Meaning and Agents.
Unit II: Some major contemporary Political Theories
(i) Liberalism
(ii) Marxism
(iii) Political ideas of Mahatama Gandhi
Unit III: Bureaucracy (Civil Services)
(i) Meaning and importance
(ii) Recruitment
(iii) Role and functions
(iv) Distinction between Political Executive and Permanent Executive and their respective roles
Unit IV: Electorate
(i) Adult Suffrage
(ii) Systems of Representation
(iii) Direct and Indirect Elections
Unit V: Public opinion
(i) Role and importance of Public Opinion in a Democratic Polity.
(ii) Agencies for the formulation and expression of Public Opinion
Unit VI: Party System
(i) Political parties – their functions and importance
(ii) Basis of formation of Political Parties
(iii) Types of Party System
(iv) The Role of Opposition
Unit VII: Interest and Pressure Groups
(i) Interest Groups and Pressure Groups – their nature types and functions
(ii) Ways of functioning of pressure groups
PART –B
INDIAN POLITICAL SYSTEM
Unit VIII: Indian Democracy
(i) Parliamentary Model.
(ii) Socio-Economic Factors Conditioning Indian Democracy
(iii) Problems and challenges to Indian Democracy
a) Inequality, Social and Economic/poverty
b) Illiteracy
c) Regionalism
d) Communalism, Casteism, Separatism and Political Violence
Unit IX: Democracy at Grass root
(i) Concept of Panchayati Raj
(ii) Structure and Working of Panchayati Raj
(iii) Panchayati Raj – Some problems
(iv) Local Bodies in Urban Areas
Unit X: Party System in India
(i) Nature of Party System in India
(ii) Study of major national political parties – their programmes and policies
(iii) Problems facing the Indian Party System
Unit XI: Electoral System
(i) Adult Franchise and people’s participation
(ii) Voting behaviour – meaning and determinants
(iii) Election Commission and Election Procedure
Unit XII: National Integration
(i) Problems of National Integration
(ii) Steps taken to promote National Integration
Unit XIII: Foreign Policy of India
(i) Determinants of Foreign Policy
(ii) Basic principles of Foreign Policy
(iii) India and the United Nations, India and SAARC
Unit XIV: India and the World
(i) India’s relations with her Neighbours : Nepal, Sri Lanka, China, Bangla Desh and Pakistan
(ii) India’s relation with U.S.A. and Russia
(iii) India’s approach to major world issues: Human Rights, Disarmament and Globalisation.
Download the Class 12th Political Science PSEB Syllabus in PDF from the following link:
|
PSEB Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF)
Related:
|
PSEB Class 11 Syllabus 2023-24
|
PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24
|
PSEB Class 7 Syllabus 2023-24
|
PSEB Class 6 Syllabus 2023-24