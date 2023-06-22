PSEB Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF): Check Chapter-Wise Topics Prescribed for Annual Assessment

Punjab Board Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24: The new syllabus of PSEB Class 12 Political Science has been released. Check and download the detailed syllabus of PSEB Class 12 Political Science here to know the prescribed list of topics for Board Exam 2024.

Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24 PSEB: The PSEB Class 12 Political Syllabus is designed to give students a comprehensive understanding of the key concepts and theories of political science. It also provides students with an opportunity to analyze and evaluate the political system of India.

Here are some of the most important topics in the PSEB Class 12 Political Syllabus:

The meaning and characteristics of a political system

The functions of a political system

Major contemporary political theories

The role of bureaucracy in a political system

The nature and functions of political parties

The role of interest and pressure groups in a political system

The Indian political system

India's foreign policy

We have provided below the detailed syllabus of PSEB Class 12 Political Science that will be followed for the annual assessment to be conducted in the current academic session. Students will be able to check as well as download the full syllabus from the following section of this article.

PSEB Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2023-24

PART-A

POLITICAL THEORY

Unit I: Political System

(i) Meaning, Characteristics and functions.

(ii) Difference between state and political system.

(iii) Comparative Politics: Meaning and Nature.

(iv) Modern concepts:

a) Political Culture: Meaning and Characteristics.

b) Political Socialisation: Meaning and Agents.

Unit II: Some major contemporary Political Theories

(i) Liberalism

(ii) Marxism

(iii) Political ideas of Mahatama Gandhi

Unit III: Bureaucracy (Civil Services)

(i) Meaning and importance

(ii) Recruitment

(iii) Role and functions

(iv) Distinction between Political Executive and Permanent Executive and their respective roles

Unit IV: Electorate

(i) Adult Suffrage

(ii) Systems of Representation

(iii) Direct and Indirect Elections

Unit V: Public opinion

(i) Role and importance of Public Opinion in a Democratic Polity.

(ii) Agencies for the formulation and expression of Public Opinion

Unit VI: Party System

(i) Political parties – their functions and importance

(ii) Basis of formation of Political Parties

(iii) Types of Party System

(iv) The Role of Opposition

Unit VII: Interest and Pressure Groups

(i) Interest Groups and Pressure Groups – their nature types and functions

(ii) Ways of functioning of pressure groups

PART –B

INDIAN POLITICAL SYSTEM

Unit VIII: Indian Democracy

(i) Parliamentary Model.

(ii) Socio-Economic Factors Conditioning Indian Democracy

(iii) Problems and challenges to Indian Democracy

a) Inequality, Social and Economic/poverty

b) Illiteracy

c) Regionalism

d) Communalism, Casteism, Separatism and Political Violence

Unit IX: Democracy at Grass root

(i) Concept of Panchayati Raj

(ii) Structure and Working of Panchayati Raj

(iii) Panchayati Raj – Some problems

(iv) Local Bodies in Urban Areas

Unit X: Party System in India

(i) Nature of Party System in India

(ii) Study of major national political parties – their programmes and policies

(iii) Problems facing the Indian Party System

Unit XI: Electoral System

(i) Adult Franchise and people’s participation

(ii) Voting behaviour – meaning and determinants

(iii) Election Commission and Election Procedure

Unit XII: National Integration

(i) Problems of National Integration

(ii) Steps taken to promote National Integration

Unit XIII: Foreign Policy of India

(i) Determinants of Foreign Policy

(ii) Basic principles of Foreign Policy

(iii) India and the United Nations, India and SAARC

Unit XIV: India and the World

(i) India’s relations with her Neighbours : Nepal, Sri Lanka, China, Bangla Desh and Pakistan

(ii) India’s relation with U.S.A. and Russia

(iii) India’s approach to major world issues: Human Rights, Disarmament and Globalisation.

