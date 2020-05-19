PSPCL Recruitment 2020: Revised Schedule for Document Verification Released against CRA 293/19 & CRA 294/19

PSPCL Recruitment 2020: Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has released a revised schedule of checking document various post against CRA 293/19 & CRA 294/19. All candidates who were going to appear in the document verification round can check the schedule on the official website.i.e.pspcl.in.

According to the recent update, in view of lockdown due to COVID-19, candidates of Chandigarh and other than the state of Punjab will be called for document checking at a later stage. Exact time and schedule will be intimated in due course of time. Please keep visiting PSPCL website for further updates.

Earlier, the document verification for these posts was scheduled to be held from 18 to 28 May 2020 at Room No. 1, Shed No. A-3, Shakti Vihar, Patiala. Now, the document verification round has been postponed. All candidates are advised to keep visiting PSPCL website and check their own registered email id for further updates.

PSPCL Recruitment 2020 Notification against CRA 293/19 & CRA 294/19 was out in the month of September 2019 for 1798 Vacancies. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website or this page for further updates.

