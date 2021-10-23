PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 Notification Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in: 2789 Vacancies Notified

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) is looking for 2789 Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk. Check Details Here.

PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (SSSB Punjab) has uploaded the notifications for recruitment to the post of Clerk, against advertisement number 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021. Around 2789 vacancies are available for Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts.

Eligible candidates who are interested to apply for PSSSB Recruitment will be required to visit the official website of PSSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in and click on the online application link given on the homepage. Punjab Clerk Application process has been started 23 October 2021 .It is to be noted, the last date for submitting clerk application is 18 November 2021 and 15 November for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts.

They can more details on Punjab Clerk Recruitment 2021 including vacancy break-up, qualification, salary through the Notification PDFs given in this article.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 23 October 2021

Last Date of Application for Clerk - 18 November 2021 upto 5 PM

Last Date of Application for IT and Accounts Clerk - 15 November 2021 upto 5 PM

PSSSB Clerk Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 2789

Clerk – 2374 Posts

IT Clerk – 212 Posts

Accounts Clerk – 203 Posts

PSSSB Clerk Salary:

Rs. 19900 (Level 2)

PSSSB Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Clerk - Graduation and Possesses at least 120 hours course with hands on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity applications or Desktop Publishing applications from a Government recogniesed institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001 certified. OR Computer Information Technology course equivalent to ‘O’ Level certificate of Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Course (DOEACC) of Government of India.

IT Clerk - B.Tech in Computer Science or or B.Sc. (Information Technology ) or Bachelor of Computer Application or a Graduate having Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application from recognized university or institution or any other equivalent or higher qualification in the relevant discipline; and Qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing at a speed of 30 wpm before recruitment.

Clerk Accounts - B.Com and Possesses at least 120 hours course with hands on experience in the use of Personal Computer or Information Technology in Office Productivity applications or Desktop Publishing applications from a Government recogniesed institution or a reputed institution, which is ISO 9001 certified. OR Computer Information Technology course equivalent to ‘O’ Level certificate of Department of Electronics Accreditation of Computer Course (DOEACC) of Government of India. Qualifies a test in Punjabi and English typing at a speed of 30 wpm before recruitment.

How to Apply for PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates can apply through online mode on official website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam and typing test.

PSSSB Clerk Application Fee:

General - Rs. 1000/-

SC/BC/EWS - Rs. 250/-

Ex-Servicemen & Dependent) - Rs. 200/-

Physical Handicapped) -Rs. 500/

PSSSB Clerk Notification Download PDFs below:



Detailed Advertisement No. 19 of 2021 for the recruitment of Clerk Accounts

Detailed Advertisement Advertisement No. 18 of 2021 for the recruitment of Clerk I.T.

Detailed Advertisement No. 17 of 2021 for the recruitment of Clerk

PSSSB Clerk Online Application Link

PSSSB Website