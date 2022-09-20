PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Link Here

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022  has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

PSSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2022
PSSSB Supervisor Admit Card 2022

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has scheduled the exam for the post of Supervisor or Anganwadi on 25 September 2022 for which the admit cards are now available on the PSSB website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. So, if you applied for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2022, against advertisement number 07/2021, then you can download PSSSB Admit Card from this page as well.

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card Download Link

Steps to Download PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card ?

Firstly, go to the website of the board i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in and then to ‘Advertisement Section’

Secondly, click on ‘20-09-2022 - Admit card for Advertisement No. 07 of 2021 Supervisor’

Thirdly, use your ‘Username’ and ‘Password’

Fourthly, Download WCD Punjab Supervisor Admit Card

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam Pattern

There will be Multiple choice questions and the exam will be held on OMR sheets. Each question will contain 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

Subject

Marks

Questions

General Knowledge & Awareness (India & Punjab)

15

15

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Numerical Ability

15

15

Languages (English & Punjabi)

20

20

Information Technology

10

10

Punjab History & Culture

10

10

Child Care & Development

20

20

Total

100

100

 

The board has announced the vacancies for recruitment of 112 Female Supervisors in the Social Security and Development of Women & Children (SSDWC), Punjab which is also known as the Women and Child Development (WCD), Punjab. Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 25000/-. Registration was done from 12 June and the last date for submitting application was 05 July 2022.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next