PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Link Here

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has scheduled the exam for the post of Supervisor or Anganwadi on 25 September 2022 for which the admit cards are now available on the PSSB website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. So, if you applied for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2022, against advertisement number 07/2021, then you can download PSSSB Admit Card from this page as well.
Steps to Download PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card ?
Firstly, go to the website of the board i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in and then to ‘Advertisement Section’
Secondly, click on ‘20-09-2022 - Admit card for Advertisement No. 07 of 2021 Supervisor’
Thirdly, use your ‘Username’ and ‘Password’
Fourthly, Download WCD Punjab Supervisor Admit Card
PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam Pattern
There will be Multiple choice questions and the exam will be held on OMR sheets. Each question will contain 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.
|
Subject
|
Marks
|
Questions
|
General Knowledge & Awareness (India & Punjab)
|
15
|
15
|
Reasoning Ability
|
10
|
10
|
Numerical Ability
|
15
|
15
|
Languages (English & Punjabi)
|
20
|
20
|
Information Technology
|
10
|
10
|
Punjab History & Culture
|
10
|
10
|
Child Care & Development
|
20
|
20
|
Total
|
100
|
100
The board has announced the vacancies for recruitment of 112 Female Supervisors in the Social Security and Development of Women & Children (SSDWC), Punjab which is also known as the Women and Child Development (WCD), Punjab. Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 25000/-. Registration was done from 12 June and the last date for submitting application was 05 July 2022.