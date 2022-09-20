PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022 (Out) @sssb.punjab.gov.in: Download Link Here

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022 has been released by Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Candidates can download it from here.

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card 2022: Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has scheduled the exam for the post of Supervisor or Anganwadi on 25 September 2022 for which the admit cards are now available on the PSSB website i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in. So, if you applied for PSSSB Supervisor Recruitment 2022, against advertisement number 07/2021, then you can download PSSSB Admit Card from this page as well.

Steps to Download PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Admit Card ?

Firstly, go to the website of the board i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in and then to ‘Advertisement Section’

Secondly, click on ‘20-09-2022 - Admit card for Advertisement No. 07 of 2021 Supervisor’

Thirdly, use your ‘Username’ and ‘Password’

Fourthly, Download WCD Punjab Supervisor Admit Card

PSSSB Anganwadi Supervisor Exam Pattern

There will be Multiple choice questions and the exam will be held on OMR sheets. Each question will contain 1 mark and 1/4 mark will be deducted for wrong answers.

Subject Marks Questions

General Knowledge & Awareness (India & Punjab) 15 15 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Numerical Ability 15 15 Languages (English & Punjabi) 20 20 Information Technology 10 10 Punjab History & Culture 10 10 Child Care & Development 20 20 Total 100 100

The board has announced the vacancies for recruitment of 112 Female Supervisors in the Social Security and Development of Women & Children (SSDWC), Punjab which is also known as the Women and Child Development (WCD), Punjab. Selected candidates will be paid Rs. 25000/-. Registration was done from 12 June and the last date for submitting application was 05 July 2022.