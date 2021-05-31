Pune District Court Recruitment 2021 Cleaner Posts, Download Notice @districts.ecourts.gov.in/pune

Pune District Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Pune District Court has published a recruitment notification for the post of Cleaner on its website - districts.ecourts.gov.in/pune. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Pune Court Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021.

The candidates can check more details on Pune District Court Cleaner Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy, salary, selection process, application form and other details in the detailed notification link given below:

Pune District Court Recruitment Notification Download PDF for Cleaner Posts

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 15 June 2021

Pune District Court Cleaner Vacancy Details

Cleaner -24 Posts

Salary:

Rs 15,000 – to 47,600

Eligibility Criteria for Pune District Court Cleaner Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must read & Write. The candidates can check detailed notification link for more details

Pune District Court Cleaner Age Limit:

18 to 38 Years

How to Apply for Pune District Court Cleaner Recruitment 2021

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021