Pune District Court Recruitment 2021 Cleaner Posts, Download Notice @districts.ecourts.gov.in/pune
Pune District Court is hiring 24 Cleaner Posts. Check Pune District Court Cleaner Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy, salary, selection process, application form and other details here.
Pune District Court Recruitment 2021 Notification: Pune District Court has published a recruitment notification for the post of Cleaner on its website - districts.ecourts.gov.in/pune. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Pune Court Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021.
The candidates can check more details on Pune District Court Cleaner Recruitment such as educational qualification, age limit, vacancy, salary, selection process, application form and other details in the detailed notification link given below:
Pune District Court Recruitment Notification Download PDF for Cleaner Posts
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 15 June 2021
Pune District Court Cleaner Vacancy Details
Cleaner -24 Posts
Salary:
Rs 15,000 – to 47,600
Eligibility Criteria for Pune District Court Cleaner Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates must read & Write. The candidates can check detailed notification link for more details
Pune District Court Cleaner Age Limit:
18 to 38 Years
How to Apply for Pune District Court Cleaner Recruitment 2021
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 15 June 2021