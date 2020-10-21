Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk CPT Admit Card 2020 Released @sssc.gov.in, Computer Proficiency Test from 21 November

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card 2020: Society for Centralized Recruitment of Staff in Subordinate Courts (SSSC) under High Court of Punjab and Haryana (SSSC) has released the admit card of Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for the post of Clerk Posts on its official website. All those candidates who are qualified in Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Written Exam can download Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk Admit Card from the official website - www.sssc.gov.in

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk CPT Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can downloadPunjab and Haryana Court CPT Admit Card, directly, by login into the link below:

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk CPT Admit Card Download

Punjab and Haryana Court Clerk CPT is scheduled to be held on 21 November, 05 December 2020 and 19 December 2020 with a gap of 14 days. The date 07.01.2021 is tentatively fixed as reserved date (In case, if any of the candidates who would be appearing for examination on 19.12.2020, is suffering from COVID-19 or exhibiting any of the symptoms of COVID19, then the examination of such candidates shall be held on the reserved date.)

The CPT is qualifying in nature. It comprises of two parts i.e.Part 1 - Word Processing Test (Computer Typing Test in English at the speed of 30 WPM and Part 2 - Spread Sheet Test)

How to Download: Punjab & Haryana High Court CPT Admit Card 2020 ?



Go to Punjab & Haryana Court official website i.e. sssc.gov.in. Click on Link "Click here to Download the Admit card for the Computer Proficiency Test for the Posts of Clerk in the Subordinate Courts of Haryana (Advt no. 25C/SSSC/HR/2019) " given on the home page. A new window will open where you need to enter your Registration ID and Password Download PHC CPT Admit Card 2020

As per the exam notice - The candidates are advised to strictly follow the Health Advisories issued by the Government of India and State Governments with regard to COVID-19 from time to time. Detailed instructions to the candidates in this regard would be mentioned in the admit card and the candidates are required to read them carefully and observe them at the time of examination. Further, candidates are directed to inform this office in case he/she finds himself/herself COVID-19 positive before 04:00 P.M.(supported with COVID-19 positive report) at least one day prior to the scheduled day of his/her examination.”

The final selection will be made only on the basis of written test.