Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2023 OUT: Download Punjab Judiciary PDF Here

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2023 has been released at highcourtchd.gov.in. Candidates can check the PDF in this article.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key 2023 OUT: High Court of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh released the answer key of the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Exam 2023. Candidates who attended Punjab PCS Judicial Service Exam 2023 on 22 January 2023 can download Punjab Judiciary Answer Key 2023 by visiting the court website (highcourtchd.gov.in).

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key Link is also provided in the article below. The candidates can download Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key PDF and check the answers.

Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key Download Here Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key Objection Link

The objections, if any, may be filed through the objection portal/link (phhc.gov.in) upto 30 January 2023 till 5 PM.

Punjab Judiciary Service 2023: How to Download Punjab and Haryana High Court Answer Key and Raise Objection 2023 ?

Go to the official website of the court which is highcourtchd.gov.in Now, click on ‘Notice regarding PCS (JB) Preliminary Examination-2023 (Answer Key/Objection Portal)’ Download Punjab& Haryana Court Answer Key PDF Scroll the PDF and check the answers Candidates who want to raise an objection against any answer can click on the objection link Upon clicking on the clicking, a login page will be opened where the candidate needs to use their roll number, select exam and select question and click on 'Retrieve Details' Submit your Objection

Punjab and Haryana High Court are conducting the exam for filling 159 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). Candidates who qualify the prelims exam will be called for the mains exam followed by an interview round.