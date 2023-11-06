PSEB Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 8 Social Science Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: PSEB model paper of Class 8 Social Science for the 2023-2024 session exams is available here in PDF. Check the latest model paper to know question paper pattern and start your exam preparations accordingly.

PSEB Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2023-24. The model paper is designed to assess students' understanding of the key concepts and principles covered in the Social Science syllabus for Class 8. This model paper will provide an opportunity for students to practise answering questions in the format that will be used in the actual board exam. Additionally, the PSEB Class 8th Social Science Model Paper would help students identify areas where they need further study and improve their overall exam preparation. The model paper consists of a mix of objective-type, short-answer, and long-answer questions from the important topics of class 8 Social Science syllabus. Students should thoroughly solve this latest model paper to understand the format of the question paper and prepare for the year-end exam according to the same. Get direct link to downoad the full model test paper of PSEB Class 8 Social Science here.

Also Check PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)

PSEB Class 8 Social Science Question Paper Design 2024

The paper will consist of 6 questions for a total of 80 marks. Questions will be divided into 6 separate sections as follows:

Section A: Multiple Choice Questions - 16 Marks

Section B: Objective Type Questions 12 Marks

Section C: Short Answer Questions - 12 Marks

Section D: Long Answer Questions - 20 Marks

Section E: Source Based Questions - 10 Marks

Section F: Map Based Questions - 10 Marks

Check the model paper below:

PSEB Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024

To check all questions, download the complete model paper below: