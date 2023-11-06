PSEB Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

PSEB Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2023-24. The model paper is designed to assess students' understanding of the key concepts and principles covered in the Social Science syllabus for Class 8. This model paper will provide an opportunity for students to practise answering questions in the format that will be used in the actual board exam. Additionally, the PSEB Class 8th Social Science Model Paper would help students identify areas where they need further study and improve their overall exam preparation. The model paper consists of a mix of objective-type, short-answer, and long-answer questions from the important topics of class 8 Social Science syllabus. Students should thoroughly solve this latest model paper to understand the format of the question paper and prepare for the year-end exam according to the same. Get direct link to downoad the full model test paper of PSEB Class 8 Social Science here.
Also Check PSEB Class 8 Syllabus 2023-24 (All Subjects)
PSEB Class 8 Social Science Question Paper Design 2024
The paper will consist of 6 questions for a total of 80 marks. Questions will be divided into 6 separate sections as follows:
- Section A: Multiple Choice Questions - 16 Marks
- Section B: Objective Type Questions 12 Marks
- Section C: Short Answer Questions - 12 Marks
- Section D: Long Answer Questions - 20 Marks
- Section E: Source Based Questions - 10 Marks
- Section F: Map Based Questions - 10 Marks
Check the model paper below:
PSEB Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024
To check all questions, download the complete model paper below:
Download Punjab Board Class 8 Social Science Model Paper 2024 (PDF)