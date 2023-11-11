PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Biology Model Test Paper 2024: Download FREE PDF

Class 12 Biology Model Paper Punjab Board 2024: Sample papers or model papers are an important part of exam preparation. This helps students know the exam paper pattern and question format. Check and download the PSEB Class 12 Biology model paper 2023–24.

Get direct link to download Class 12 Biology sample paper PDF for Punjab Board

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12th Biology Model Test Paper 2024: The PSEB Class 12 board examinations are coming up, and students are getting prepared. The Punjab School Education Board has made available the sample question papers or model test papers for Class 12. The purpose of these PSEB sample papers is to assist students in practicing for their final exams. Students will understand the paper pattern, format, and mark distribution after completing these practice papers. They will also understand the type and diversity of questions.

The PSEB Class 12 Biology Model Test Paper 2024 is an important topic in the science stream, and it is the subject of this article. Check and get the PSEB Class 12 Biology sample paper for 2023–2024.

PSEB Class 12 Biology Model Test Paper 2024: Highlights

The important highlights related to the Punjab board class 12 Biology model paper are mentioned in the table below as highlights.

Paper Name Biology (Theory) Total Marks 70 Total Time 3 Hours Academic Year 2023-24 Board PSEB (Punjab School Education Board) Class 12th Regular Sections Section-A has question number 1 having 28 parts of 1 mark each. 16 questions are MCQ type, 6 fill in the blanks and 6 are True/false. Section-B has questions number 2 to 11-total 10 short answer type questions of 2 marks each. Question 4,6,9,10 have internal choice. Section-C has questions number 12 to 15 –total 4 questions of 3 marks each. Question 14 and 15 have internal choice. Section-D has question 16 and question 17 -total 2 questions of 5 marks each. Both questions have 100% internal choice. Total Number of Questions 17

PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Biology Model Test Paper 2024

Section A

Q1) Each question carries one mark

Multiple Choice Questions

I. The female gametophyte of a typical dicot at the time of fertilisation is

A. 8 – celled

B. 7 – celled

C. 6 – celled

D. 5 – celled

II. Double fertilization is fusion of

A. Two eggs

B. Two eggs and polar nuclei

C. One male gamete with egg and other with synergid

D. One male gamete with egg and other with secondary nucleus

III. Which among the following is the nutritive layer of anther

A. Epidermis

B. Endothecium

C. Tapetum

D. Middle Layers

IV. Zygote is

A. Haploid

B. Diploid

C. Triploid

D. None of these

V. Which among the following is an example of STD

A. Jaundice

B. Marasmus

C. Gonorrhoea

D. All of these

VI. Oral contraceptives are used by females to check

A. Implantation

B. Fertilization

C. Ovulation

D. Entry of sperm

VII. Sickle Cell anaemia is caused due to

A. Protozoa

B. Virus

C. Bacteria

D. is a genetic disorder

VIII. Which blood group is universal donor

A. A

B. AB

C. B

D. O

IX In E. coli the Lac Operon get switched on when

A. Lactose is present and it binds to repressor

B. Repressor binds to operator

C. RNA polymerase binds to operator

D. Lactose is absent

X. The bones of forelimbs of whale, bat, cheetah and man are similar in structure, because

A. One organism has given rise to another

B. they share a common ancestor

C. they perform the same function.

D. they have biochemical similarities.

To see and download the complete PSEB Class 12 Biology model test paper click on the link below.







