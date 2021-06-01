Punjab Education Board Master Admit Card 2021 Soon: Exam Date Out @educationrecruitmentboard.com

Punjab Education Board Exam and Admit Card 2021: Punjab Education Board (PEB) has released a notice regarding the exam date for the post of Master Cadre for Backlog Vacancies. As per the notice, Punjab Master Exam for English, Maths and Science will be conducted from 20 June 2021 and 21 June 2021 as follow:

Subject Date of Exam Time of Exam English 20 June 2021 09:30 AM to 12 PM Science 20 June 2021 2 PM to 04:30 PM Maths 21 June 2021 9:30 AM to 12 PM

In order to appear for PSEB Exam, the candidates are required to download Punjab Master Admit Card 2021. Punjab Education Board Admit Card is expected soon on the official website. According to the notice, the candidates would be able to check their exam centre on their roll number/admit card.

Punjab Education Department Master Cadre Exam Syllabus:

Punjab Master English Subject Syllabus

Punjab Master Maths Subject Syllabus

Punjab Master Science Subject Syllabus

A total of 2392 vacancies are available of which 595 for Maths and 518 vacancies for Science, 380 for English subject under Backlog Posts and 899 Border Area for English Subject.

Department of School Education, Punjab has invited the online application Master Cadre posts from 10 April to 10 May 2021.