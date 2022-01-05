Punjab PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2021 Out @sssb.punjab.gov.in

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2021 has been released by Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab or SSSB Punjab on sssb.punjab.gov.in. Download Here.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2021: Download: Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab or SSSB Punjab has released the question paper and answer key of the exam held for the post of Clerk, IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts. Candidates who attended the PSSSB Clerk Exam on 11 December and 12 December 2021 can download PSSSB Answer Key 2021 from PSSSB Website - sssb.punjab.gov.in.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Answer Key Link is given below.

Punjab PSSSB Clerk Answer Key Download Link

How to Download PSSSB Clerk Answer Key 2021 ?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab SSSB i.e. sssb.punjab.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘ 05-01-2022 - Click Here to download OMR Sheet and Provisional Answer Key for the exam dated 11/12/2021 and 12/12/2021 regarding Advertisement No. 17 of 2021, 18 of 2021 and 19 of 2021'

Step 3: Now, select 'Retreive your OMR Answersheet (CLERK - IT)' or 'Retreive your OMR Answersheet (CLERK - ACCOUNTS )' or 'Retreive your OMR Answersheet (CLERK)'

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Step 5: Download Punjab Clerk Answer Key

PSSSB Clerk Result 2021

The board will release the result and marks of the exam on its website in due course of time

The exam for IT Clerk and Accounts Clerk Posts was conducted on 11 December 2021 (Saturday) and for Clerk Posts 12 December 2021 (Sunday).