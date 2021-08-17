Rail Wheel Factory RWF Recruitment 2021 for 192 Apprentice Posts, Download Notification @rwf.indianrailways.gov.in

Railway Wheel Factory (RWF) is hiring 192 Trade Apprentice. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RWF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 13 September 2021.

RWF Recruitment 2021 Notification: Railway Wheel Factory (RWF) has published a recruitment for the post of Trade Apprentice on its website rwf.indianrailways.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for RWF Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 13 September 2021.

A total of 192 vacancies will be filled through Rail Wheel Factory Recruitment 2021. Candidates can check eligibility criteria, selection process and other details here.

Important Dates

Last date of application: 13 September 2021 Probable date of display of list of selected candidates: 45 days from the Closing date of receipt of Application Tentative Date of Commencement of Training: 15 days after issue of merit List

RWF Vacancy Details

No. of Posts – 192

Fitter – 85 Posts Machinist – 31 Posts Mechanic (Motor Vehicle)- 8 Posts Turner – 5 Posts CNC Programming cum Operator – 23 Posts Electrician – 18 Posts Electronic Mechanic – 22 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for RWF Trade Apprentice Posts

Educational Qualification:

10th from a recognized Board with 50% Marks and holding National Trade Apprentice Certificate from National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) in the concerned subject.

RWF Trade Apprentice Age Limit:

15 to 24 years (Age relaxation in upper age limit will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

RWF Trade Apprentice Salary

Fitter, Machinist, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Turner, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic - Rs. 10, 899/- Per Month CNC Programming-cum-Operator – Rs. 12,261 Per Month

RWF Trade Apprentice Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for the post of Trade Apprentice on the basis of merit list prepared based on the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in 10th Standard.

How to apply for RWF Trade Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Interested candidates can send applications along with the documents to the Office of the Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Personnel Department, Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bangalore -560 064 on all working days on or before 13 September 2021.

RWF Trade Apprentice Notification Download