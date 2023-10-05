Rajasthan BSTC College List 2023: Fees, Seat Matrix, and Top Colleges

Rajasthan BSTC College List 2023: Rajasthan Elementary Education Department recently conducted the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) examination, also known as Pre Diploma in Elementary Education Entrance (Pre D.El.Ed.). More than 6 lakh candidates had applied for the examination, the result of which has been declared. Candidates who have passed this examination can check Rajasthan BSTC College List 2023 from here.

Rajasthan BSTC College List 2023: Rajasthan BSTC exam 2023 was conducted by the Rajasthan Elementary Education Department on August 28, 2023. More than 6 lakh candidates had applied for the Rajasthan BSTC exam. The result of Rajasthan BSTC exam has been released. Now the department is ready to start the counseling process for the candidates who have passed the examination. Candidates who are going to appear in this process can check the Rajasthan BACT College List 2023 in this article.

Rajasthan BSTC College List 2023

Rajasthan Elementary Education Department, Bikaner recently the result for Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 on 29th September 2023. Around 6 Lakh candidates applied for 25,650 seats at 372 D.El.Ed. colleges throughout Rajasthan. Preliminary Education Department, Bikaner successfully conducted the exam on 28th August 2023. Now, all the successful candidates need to appear for counseling and have to choose their college. An overview of Rajasthan BSTC exam 2023 is provided below.

Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023: Overview Name of Exam Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2023 Conducting Body Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Rajasthan Purpose of Exam D.L.Ed Entrance Exam Number of Seats Around 25000 Exam held on 28th August 2023 Mode of Exam Offline Result Released 29th September 2023 Official Website panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan BSTC 2023: What is BSTC?

BSTC stands for Basic School Teaching Certificate. It is a two-year diploma course that trains individuals to become primary school teachers. It is also a basic qualification for teaching in government primary schools and private primary schools in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BSTC College List 2023 can be downloaded from the official website of the Department of Primary Education, Rajasthan. The list includes the following information about each college:

College Code

College Name

College Category (Govt or Private)

District

College Type (Co-Edu or Women)

Rajasthan BSTC 2023: Top Colleges

Check out the top BSTC colleges in Rajasthan.

Government College of Education, Bikaner

Government College of Education, Jaipur

Government College of Education, Ajmer

Government College of Education, Jodhpur

Government College of Education, Udaipur

Tagore College of Education, Ajmer

B.J.S. College of Education, Jaipur

Arya College of Education, Jaipur

SMS. College of Education, Jaipur

M.D.S. University, Ajmer

Jai Narayan Vyas University, Jodhpur

What are the prospects of BSTC course?

BSTC is a popular course among students who are interested in pursuing a career in teaching. It is a relatively affordable course and offers good job prospects. On completion of the BSTC course, candidates are awarded a Diploma Certificate by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). This certificate makes them eligible to apply for teaching jobs in government and private primary schools. The average cost of a BTC course is between Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000.