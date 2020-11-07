Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur and Driver Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon @hcraj.nic.in, Exam on 6 December

Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur and Driver Admit Card 2020: Rajasthan High Court has released an important notice regarding the Screening Test for Direct Recruitment to the post of Chauffeur for the establishment of Rajasthan High court and Driver for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Rajasthan state Legal services Authority & District courts. As per the notice, the test is scheduled to be held on 06 December 2020 (Sunday). Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur Admit Card shall also be released soon on the official website of the Rajasthan High Court - hcraj.nic.in.

All candidates who have applied for Rajasthan High Court Chauffeur and Driver Recruitment can download RHC Chauffeur Admit Card and RHC Driver Ad,it Card, once released and appear for the exam on scheduled date and time.

Rajasthan High Court Written Exam wil have 100 multiple choice objective-type questions.Each questions will be 1 mark. There will be no negative marking. The duration of the test is 2 hours. Candidates will be required to score a minimum of 45% marks in the written test (40% marks for SC/ST categories)

Candidates who will qualify in the written test will called for personal interview. Rajasthan High Court Interview will be of 10 marks.

Rajasthan High Court has published the recruitment notification for the post of Chauffer and Driver for its various departments for filling up 72 vacancies. Online applications were invited 31 July 2020 to 31 August 2020

The official notice reads, "ln continuation to the Notice No. 627 dated 75.tO.2020, it is NOTIFIED to all concerned that the Screening Test for Direct Recruitment to the post of Chauffeur for the establishment of Rajasthan High court and Driver for Rajasthan State Judicial Academy, Rajasthan state Legal services Authority & District courts, will be held on 06.12.2O20 (Sunday). The Schedule for the Test and Admit Cards of the candidates will be uploaded soon on the official website of the Rajasthan High Court. The candidates are advised to visit the official website of this Court, regularly."

Download Rajasthan High Court Exam Notice