Rajasthan High Court Jr Personal Asst Call Letter 2020 @hcraj.nic.in, Check Details Here

Rajasthan High Court Jr Personal Asst Call Letter 2020 Download: Rajasthan High Court has released the Junior Personal Assistant Call Letter for Shorthand Speed Assessment Test on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Junior Personal Assistant posts Shorthand Speed Assessment Test can download their admit card available on the official website of Rajasthan High Court - https://hcraj.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the Shorthand Speed Assessment Test (Stenography Test) for the Junior Personal Assistant will be held from 11 to 13 January 2020. Candidates will have to perform their Stenography Test for the direct recruitment to the post of Junior Personal Assistant posts. The test will be conducted in two shifts each day at the venue-Arya College of Engineering and I.T.(Arya-1st old campus) SP-42, RIICO Industrial Area, Kukas, Delhi Road, Jaipur, Rajasthan-302028.

Rajasthan High Court had released a notification for recruitment for the posts of Junior Personal Assistant. Candidates having graduate of any university established by Law in India or its equivalent have applied for these posts.

Direct Link for Rajasthan High Court Jr Personal Asst Call Letter 2020



Rajasthan High Court Jr Personal Asst Call Letter 2020 Download Process

Visit the official website i.e. https://hcraj.nic.in.

Click on the link RECRUITMENT - Junior Personal Assistant, 2019-Admit Card given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you have to provide your login credentials.

You can download and take printout of the Admit Card for future reference.

Check the List of Eligible Candidates for Shorthand Speed Assessment Test

Candidates should visit on the official website of Rajasthan High Court - https://hcraj.nic.in for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for the Junior Personal Assistant posts. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.