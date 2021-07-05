Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 for 81 SI/ Platoon Commander Posts, Apply Online @police.rajasthan.gov.in

 Rajasthan Police SI PC Recruitment 2021 Sports Quota online applications started at police.rajasthan.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 5, 2021 13:42 IST
Rajasthan Police SI/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021: Rajasthan Police has released a notification for recruitment to the post of SI/ Platoon Commander vacancies Under the Sports Selection Board. All interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 July 2021.

A total of 81 vacancies have been notified in the sports quota. All candidates are advised to read the overall notification before applying. The candidates can refer to this recruitment notification to know the eligibility, experience, selection, age limit and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 30 June 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 July 2021

 Rajasthan Police SI/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • SI/Platoon Commander - 81 Posts

Rajasthan Police SI/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate of a recognized University.

Rajasthan Police SI/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 20 to 25 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 Physical Eligibility Details

Height (Minimum):

  • Male: 168 cms
  • Female: 152 cms

Chest (Minimum):

  • Male: 81-86 cms

Weight (Minimum):

  • Female: 47.5 Kg

Download Rajasthan Police SI/ Platoon Commander Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Login Link

Official Website

How to apply for Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 July 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Rajasthan Police Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For Gen of Rajasthan Domicile: Rs. 400/-
  • For SC/ ST/  of Rajasthan Domicile: Rs. 350/-
  • Gen (Annual Income is less than 2.5 Lakh): Rs. 350/-
  • Payment Mode: Credit card/ Debit card/ Net banking/ E Mitra Kiosk

