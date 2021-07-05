Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist and Other Posts

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at delhijalboard.nic.in for recruitment to the various posts. Check the application form, important dates, qualification, experience and other details here.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021: Delhi Jal board (DJB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist, Electrical/Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Senior Landscape Architect, Middle Level Architect, Ground Water Expert and Urban Planner. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Contract Specialist - 1 Post

Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist - 1 Post

Electrical/Mechanical Engineer - 1 Post

Environmental Engineer - 1 Post

Senior Landscape Architect - 1 Post

Middle Level Architect - 1 Post

Ground Water Expert - 1 Post

Urban Planner - 1 Post

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Contract Specialist - Graduation with LLB/PG Diploma in laws.

Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist - MBA in safety and disaster management.

Electrical/Mechanical Engineer/Environmental Engineer - - ME/MTech from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Senior Landscape Architect - ME/MTech/M.Arc from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Middle Level Architect - - BE/BTech/BArc from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Ground Water Expert - Masters Degree in Hydrogeology, Geology, Applied Geology and Hydrology from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Urban Planner - M.Plan. In Urban Planning from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Salary

Contract Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist,Electrical/Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Senior Landscape Architect, Ground Water Expert, Urban Planner - 1 Lakh Per Month

Middle Level Architect - Rs. 60, 000/- Per Month

Download Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the Assistant Commissioner (IT), Varunalaya Phase 3, Karol Bagh, New Delhi - 110005 latest by 30 July 2021. Online application may be sent to the email id djbact1@gmail.com. No application shall be entertained after due date.