Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist and Other Posts

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at delhijalboard.nic.in for recruitment to the various posts. Check the application form, important dates, qualification, experience and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 5, 2021 12:14 IST
Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021
Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021: Delhi Jal board (DJB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist, Electrical/Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Senior Landscape Architect, Middle Level Architect, Ground Water Expert and Urban Planner. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Contract Specialist - 1 Post
  • Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist - 1 Post
  • Electrical/Mechanical Engineer - 1 Post
  • Environmental Engineer - 1 Post
  • Senior Landscape Architect - 1 Post
  • Middle Level Architect - 1 Post
  • Ground Water Expert - 1 Post
  •  Urban Planner - 1 Post

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Contract Specialist - Graduation with LLB/PG Diploma in laws.
  • Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist - MBA in safety and disaster management.
  • Electrical/Mechanical Engineer/Environmental Engineer - - ME/MTech from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
  • Senior Landscape Architect - ME/MTech/M.Arc from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
  • Middle Level Architect - - BE/BTech/BArc from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
  • Ground Water Expert - Masters Degree in Hydrogeology, Geology, Applied Geology and Hydrology from  a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
  •  Urban Planner - M.Plan. In Urban Planning from a  UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.

 Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Contract Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist,Electrical/Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Senior Landscape Architect, Ground Water Expert, Urban Planner - 1 Lakh Per Month
  • Middle Level Architect - Rs. 60, 000/- Per Month

Download Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the Assistant Commissioner (IT), Varunalaya Phase 3, Karol Bagh, New Delhi - 110005 latest by 30 July 2021. Online application may be sent to the email id djbact1@gmail.com. No application shall be entertained after due date.

 

Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationDelhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Specialist, Safety and Enviornment Auditing Specialist and Other Posts
Notification DateJul 5, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJul 30, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Delhi Jal Board
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 8 =
Post

Comments