Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 for Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist and Other Posts

Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021: Delhi Jal board (DJB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Contract Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist, Electrical/Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Senior Landscape Architect, Middle Level Architect, Ground Water Expert and Urban Planner. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 July 2021.
Important Date:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 July 2021
Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Contract Specialist - 1 Post
- Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist - 1 Post
- Electrical/Mechanical Engineer - 1 Post
- Environmental Engineer - 1 Post
- Senior Landscape Architect - 1 Post
- Middle Level Architect - 1 Post
- Ground Water Expert - 1 Post
- Urban Planner - 1 Post
Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Contract Specialist - Graduation with LLB/PG Diploma in laws.
- Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist - MBA in safety and disaster management.
- Electrical/Mechanical Engineer/Environmental Engineer - - ME/MTech from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
- Senior Landscape Architect - ME/MTech/M.Arc from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
- Middle Level Architect - - BE/BTech/BArc from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
- Ground Water Expert - Masters Degree in Hydrogeology, Geology, Applied Geology and Hydrology from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
- Urban Planner - M.Plan. In Urban Planning from a UGC/AICTE recognized University/Institution or equivalent.
Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Contract Specialist, Safety and Environment Auditing Specialist,Electrical/Mechanical Engineer, Environmental Engineer, Senior Landscape Architect, Ground Water Expert, Urban Planner - 1 Lakh Per Month
- Middle Level Architect - Rs. 60, 000/- Per Month
Download Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Delhi Jal Board Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the office of the Assistant Commissioner (IT), Varunalaya Phase 3, Karol Bagh, New Delhi - 110005 latest by 30 July 2021. Online application may be sent to the email id djbact1@gmail.com. No application shall be entertained after due date.