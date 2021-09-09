Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 to release soon on ptetraj2021.com, Check latest updates here. 

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 will be releasing within one week on ptetraj2021.com. Check latest updates here.

Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021: Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test or Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 will be soon available on ptetraj2021.com. All those who appeared in the Rajasthan PTET 2021 will be able to download answer keys through the official website of ptetraj2021.com, once released.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 Exam was held on 8 September 2021 at 11 AM to 2 PM. This examination was conducted by Government Dungar College Bikaner at about 2000 centers across the state. More than 6 lakh candidates had participated in the examination. The board will first release the Provisional answer key. After that, the final answer key (Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021) will be issued after the review of the objections on it. The answer key will be released on the official website ptetraj2021.com.

Rajasthan PTET exam was conducted for 600 Marks. The total number of questions asked in the exam was 200. Questions were asked from the candidates from General Awareness, Mental Ability, Teaching Ability and others. Around 6 lakh candidates had applied for Rajasthan PTET Exam 2021.

How and Where to Download Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.ptetraj2021.com. Click on ‘ Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 Download Link’ flashing on the homepage. Enter your registration number/registration number, date of birth and other details. The Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 will appear on the screen. Download Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Rajasthan PTET Answer Key 2021 - to active soon

The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website and bookmark this page for future reference. The candidates will be able to download directly their answer keys once released on official website.