Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 for 183 Multipurpose Health Worker & Other Posts

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC, Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. Candidates can check Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2022

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC - 11 Posts

Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC - 7 Posts

Pharmacist U PHC U CHC - 4 Posts

Medical Officer U PHC U CHC - 117 Posts

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC -Candidates must have an MBBS Degree from a recognized University.

Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC -Candidates must have Degree (chemistry/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry)/ DMLT/ B-DMLT. from a recognized University.

Pharmacist U PHC U CHC - B.pharma.

Lab Technician U PHC U CHC/Medical Officer U PHC U CHC - Candidates must be 10th Class passed from a recognized University.

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC - 21 to 36 years

Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC, Pharmacist U PHC U CHC - 18 to 36 years

Lab Technician U PHC U CHC, Medical Officer U PHC U CHC- 18 to 34 years

How to apply for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. After the submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.