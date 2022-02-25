JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 for 183 Multipurpose Health Worker & Other Posts

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on rmc.gov.in. Check Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF, Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Eligibility, Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria, and other details.

Created On: Feb 25, 2022 18:14 IST
Rajkot Municipal Corporation Various Vacancy
Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022: Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHCFemale Health Worker U PHC U CHC & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. Candidates can check Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 vacancy details & completed all eligibility criteria by scrolling down. 

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 25 February 2022
  • Last date for submission of online application: 31 March 2022

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  • Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC - 11 Posts
  • Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC - 7 Posts
  • Pharmacist U PHC U CHC - 4 Posts
  • Medical Officer U PHC U CHC - 117 Posts

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC -Candidates must have an MBBS Degree from a recognized University. 
  • Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC -Candidates must have Degree (chemistry/ Microbiology/ Biochemistry)/ DMLT/ B-DMLT. from a recognized University. 
  • Pharmacist U PHC U CHC - B.pharma.
  • Lab Technician U PHC U CHC/Medical Officer U PHC U CHC - Candidates must be 10th Class passed from a recognized University. 

Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • Multipurpose Health Worker U PHC U CHC - 21 to 36 years
  • Female Health Worker U PHC U CHC, Pharmacist U PHC U CHC - 18 to 36 years
  • Lab Technician U PHC U CHC, Medical Officer U PHC U CHC- 18 to 34 years

How to apply for Rajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 25 February 2022 to 31 March 2022. After the submission of application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

 

 

Job Summary
NotificationRajkot Municipal Corporation Recruitment 2022 for 183 Multipurpose Health Worker & Other Posts
Notification Date25 Feb, 2022
Last Date of Submission31 Mar, 2022
CityRajkot
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Rajkot Municipal Corporation
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
