Rashtriya Military School Recruitment 2021 for Group C Posts, Download Notice @rashtriyamilitaryschoolajmer.in

Rashtriya Military School has published a notification for various Group C Posts such as Hostel Superintendent, Mali (MTS), Safaiwala (MTS),Washerman, Masalchi and Table Waiter on its website (rashtriyamilitaryschoolajmer.in) 

Created On: Jun 19, 2021 17:56 IST
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Rashtriya Military School Ajmer Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

 Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Rashtriya Military School Ajmer Recruitment 2021 in the prescribed format within 45 days of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - within 45 days of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper

Rashtriya Military School Vacancy Details

  1. Hostel Superintendent - 01
  2. Mali (MTS) - 01
  3. Safaiwala (MTS) - 02
  4. Washerman - 02
  5. Masalchi - 03
  6. Table Waiter - 03

Eligibility Criteria for Rashtriya Military School 

Educational Qualification:

  1. Hostel Superintendent - Graduation
  2. Mali (MTS) - 10th Passed
  3. Safaiwala (MTS) - 10th Passed
  4. Washerman - 10th Passed. Must be able to wash Military/Civilian Clothes thoroughly
  5. Masalchi - 10th Passed
  6. Table Waiter - 10th Passed

How to Apply for Rashtriya Military School  Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to To,The Principal, Rashtriya Military School Ajmer, (Rajasthan) PIN – 305001 within 45 days of publication of this advertisement in the employment newspaper.

 

