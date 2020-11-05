RBI Grade B Cut Off 2019-2020 released @rbi.org.in: Check here Official Cut Off Marks for GEN/DSIM/DEPR Posts

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the official RBI Grade B Cut Off 2020 under the "Recruitment of Officers in Grade B DR (General), DEPR/ DSIM 2019" on its official website rbi.org.in. Candidates who appeared for the RBI Grade B 2019 recruitment exams can now check here cut off marks decided by the apex bank for selection of candidates for the merit list. Candidates who were successful in obtaining the Cut off marks in exam as well as in the Interview round have been shortlisted for the appointment to fill 199 vacancies of Grade B officers in the RBI. Have a look at the Cut Off Marks for RBI Grade B (DR) GEN/DSIM/DEPR posts below for GEN/SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD category candidates.

The RBI Grade B Notification 2019 was released in September 2019 for recruitment of 199 vacancies of Grade B Officers (DR) in General, DEPR & DSIM posts. The RBI Grade B 2019 Phase I exam was held in November 2019 and Phase II exam was held in December 2019. Candidates who qualified these both exams were shortlisted for the RBI Grade B Interview 2019. The interview process concluded recently in October 2020, after being postponed several times due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Let's now have a look at the RBI Grade B cut off marks below:

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2019 for GRADE B (DR) General

Recruitment Stage Category GEN OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate Cut Off Marks In Paper- I, Paper II & Paper III of Phase II Exam (Written Examination) Out Of 300 Marks) 193.25 188.00 172.25 172.25 193.25 HI/LD/MD - 172.25 VI -176.75 Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Phase II Written Exam & Interview (Out of 350 Marks) 238.25 215.50 206.50 194.00 197.00 Gen-215.75 OBC -194.75

-Candidates who were able to obtain cut off marks in Paper- I, Paper II & Paper III of Phase II Exam (Written Examination) were shortlisted for the Interview round

-The Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Phase II Written Exam & Interview listed above are the marks obtained by the last recommended candidate.

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2019 for GRADE B (DR) DSIM

Recruitment Stage Category GEN OBC SC ST EWS PwBD Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Paper I (Objective) of Phase II Written Exam (Out Of Total 100 Marks) 38.33 38.33 31.33 31.33 38.33 31.33 Aggregate Cut Off Marks In Paper- I, Paper II & Paper III of Phase II Exam (Written Examination) Out Of 300 Marks) 160.00 160.00 142.33 139.00 160.00 139.00 Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Phase II Written Exam & Interview (Out of 350 Marks) 212 196.17 186.5 Nobody shortlisted for interview 188.33 Nobody shortlisted for interview

-The Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Paper I (Objective) exam are the marks obtained by candidates who qualified the Paper I and their Paper II (Descriptive Test) was assessed.

-Candidates who were able to obtain cut off marks in Paper- I, Paper II & Paper III of Phase II Exam (Written Examination) were shortlisted for the Interview round

-The Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Phase II Written Exam & Interview listed above are the marks obtained by the last recommended candidate.

RBI Grade B Cut Off 2019 for GRADE B (DR) DEPR

Recruitment Stage Category GEN GEN GEN Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Paper I (Objective) of Phase II Written Exam (Out Of Total 100 Marks) 52.67 47.67 45.67 45.67 52.67 HI - 45.67 LD/MD/VI -52.67 (As No vacancy) Aggregate Cut Off Marks In Paper- I, Paper II & Paper III of Phase II Exam (Written Examination) Out Of 300 Marks) 182.84 173.67 161.84 169.50 182.84 Nobody shortlisted for interview Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Phase II Written Exam & Interview (Out of 350 Marks) 229.17 203.17 195.67 189.34 204.17 Nobody shortlisted for interview

-The Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Paper I (Objective) exam are the marks obtained by candidates who qualified the Paper I and their Paper II (Descriptive Test) was assessed.

-Candidates who were able to obtain cut off marks in Paper- I, Paper II & Paper III of Phase II Exam (Written Examination) were shortlisted for the Interview round

-The Aggregate Cut Off Marks in Phase II Written Exam & Interview listed above are the marks obtained by the last recommended candidate.