RBI Grade B (DEPR/DSIM) Phase 2 Result 2021 Out @opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download Selection List for Interview

RBI Grade B (DEPR/DSIM) Phase 2 Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of Phase 2/Paper 2 & 3 examination for the post of Officer in Grade B DR (DEPR/DSIM). Candidate appeared, in RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam on 31 March 2021, can download RBI Grade B Result from the RBI Website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B (DEPR/DSIM) Phase 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can also download RBI Grade B Phase 2 and Paper 2 & 3 Result, directly, through the link below:

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result Download Link for Dr- DEPR -2021 candidates shortlisted for Interview

RBI Grade B Dr- DSIM Result Download Link for candidates shortlisted for Interview

Candidates who are qualified in the Phase 2 and Paper 2 & 3 will be called for interview round. RBI Grade B (DEPR/DSIM) Interview Date, Time and Venue shall be informed in due course of time. Shortlisted candidates who have not yet forwarded scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to send the same on documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before 11 June 2021..

RBI Grade B (DEPR/DSIM) Admit Card (with New Roll Numbers) indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same.

A link to complete the Psychometric Assessment, along with instructions, will be sent to the shortlisted candidates at their registered email addresses. The Assessment must be completed within five days of receipt of the mail.

All the shortlisted candidates are advised to take print out of the interview call letter through their E-mail ID and bring its hard copy on the day of interview along with ORIGINAL documents in support of their eligibility for verification.

Kindly bring proof of your photo identity card together with the following documents in original in support of your date of birth, educational qualifications, experience, caste (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc.) and PwBD status.

RBI Grade B Officer Marksheet

Mark list & category wise cut-off for the above examination, will be displayed on website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment.

How to Download RBI Grade B (DEPR/DSIM) Result 2021 ?