RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021 Out @ opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download Score Card for Phase 1 Here

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021 for Phase 1 for the post of Officers General (DR) is available on opportunities.rbi.org.in. Download Here

Created On: Mar 31, 2021 14:42 IST
RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet and cut-off marks, of online exam held on 06 March 2021,for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' General (DR). All candidates whether they are qualified or not check RBI Grade B Phase Marks and Cut-Off from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Marks Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Officer Grade B Marks, directly, through PDF below:

RBI Grade B Marks Download Link 

RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks

 

Subject

GENERAL/UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD)

General Awareness
(Maximum Marks = 80)

16.00

16.00

12.00

10.25

10.25

10.25

Reasoning
(Maximum Marks = 60)

12.00

12.00

9.00

7.75

7.75

7.75

English Language
(Maximum Marks = 30)

6.00

6.00

4.50

3.75

3.75

3.75

Quantitative Aptitude
(Maximum Marks = 30)

6.00

6.00

4.50

3.75

3.75

3.75

Total Score/ Aggregate
(Maximum Marks = 200)

66.75

66.75

63.75

53.50

52.75

52.75

How to Download Grade B Marks 2021 ?

  1. Visit the official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in
  2. Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ then ‘Result’
  3. A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Batch Year-2021’
  4. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and CODE for verification
  5. Click on ‘Find’ Button
  6. Download RBI Grade B Marksheet

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam is going to be held on tomorrow i.e. on 01 April 2021. Qualified candidates can download RBI Grade B Phase Admit Card through the link below:

RBI Grade B 2 Admit Card

 

