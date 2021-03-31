RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021 Out @ opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download Score Card for Phase 1 Here

RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet and cut-off marks, of online exam held on 06 March 2021,for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' General (DR). All candidates whether they are qualified or not check RBI Grade B Phase Marks and Cut-Off from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Marks Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Officer Grade B Marks, directly, through PDF below:

Subject GENERAL/UR EWS OBC SC ST PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD) General Awareness

(Maximum Marks = 80) 16.00 16.00 12.00 10.25 10.25 10.25 Reasoning

(Maximum Marks = 60) 12.00 12.00 9.00 7.75 7.75 7.75 English Language

(Maximum Marks = 30) 6.00 6.00 4.50 3.75 3.75 3.75 Quantitative Aptitude

(Maximum Marks = 30) 6.00 6.00 4.50 3.75 3.75 3.75 Total Score/ Aggregate

(Maximum Marks = 200) 66.75 66.75 63.75 53.50 52.75 52.75

How to Download Grade B Marks 2021 ?

Visit the official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ then ‘Result’ A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Batch Year-2021’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and CODE for verification Click on ‘Find’ Button Download RBI Grade B Marksheet

