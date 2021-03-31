RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021 Out @ opportunities.rbi.org.in, Download Score Card for Phase 1 Here
RBI Grade B Marks and Cut-off 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the marksheet and cut-off marks, of online exam held on 06 March 2021,for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' General (DR). All candidates whether they are qualified or not check RBI Grade B Phase Marks and Cut-Off from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.
RBI Grade B Marks Link is given below. The candidates can download RBI Officer Grade B Marks, directly, through PDF below:
RBI Grade B Marks Download Link
RBI Grade B Cut-Off Marks
|
Subject
|
GENERAL/UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
PwBD (OH/HI/VH/MD)
|
General Awareness
|
16.00
|
16.00
|
12.00
|
10.25
|
10.25
|
10.25
|
Reasoning
|
12.00
|
12.00
|
9.00
|
7.75
|
7.75
|
7.75
|
English Language
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
4.50
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
4.50
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
3.75
|
Total Score/ Aggregate
|
66.75
|
66.75
|
63.75
|
53.50
|
52.75
|
52.75
How to Download Grade B Marks 2021 ?
- Visit the official website of RBI Career - opportunities.rbi.org.in
- Go to ‘Current Vacancies’ then ‘Result’
- A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Marks sheet and cut-off marks for the Phase-I on-line examination for recruitment of officers in Grade ‘B’ (General) – DR- Batch Year-2021’
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and CODE for verification
- Click on ‘Find’ Button
- Download RBI Grade B Marksheet
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam is going to be held on tomorrow i.e. on 01 April 2021. Qualified candidates can download RBI Grade B Phase Admit Card through the link below: