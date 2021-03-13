RBI Grade B Result 2021 Out: Download Officer Phase 1 Merit List PDF @opportunities.rbi.org.in, Phase 2 Exam on 31 March and 01 April

RBI Grade B Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the result of online exam for the post of Officers in Grade 'B' for General (DR), DEPR and DSIM. Candidates, who appeared in RBI Grade B Exam on 06 March 2021, can download RBI Result 2021 from the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI Grade B Result Links are given below. The candidates can download RBI Officer Result, directly, through PDF below:

RBI Grade B Result Download Link PDF for Officer General

RBI Grade B Result Download Link PDF for Officer DEPR

RBI Grade B Result Download Link for Officer DSIM

RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam

Candidates whose roll number is available in the selection will now appear for Phase 2 Exam. RBI Grade B Phase 2 Exam is scheduled on 01 April 2021 for General Stream and on 31 March 2021 Gr 'B' DEPR and DSIM- 2021.

RBI Grade 2 Phase 2 Admit Card

The admit card ALONG WITH Admission letter, Information Hand-out for Phase-II exam & Instruction to PwBD candidates/ Joint undertaking / Declaration form, for PwBD using scribe, will shortly be made available on RBI website. Centre for Phase –II exam will be the centre for Phase II exam as opted by the candidates in their online application. No request for change of center/ venue will be entertained.

How to Download RBI Grade B Result 2021 ?