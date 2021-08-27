RBI JE 2021 Result OUT @rbi.org.in, Download Zone Wise Junior Engineer Score Card Here

RBI JE 2021 Result and Scorecard has been released at the official website of Resrerve Bank of India.i.e. rbi.org.in. Check Roll Number RBI JE Civil Electrical Result PDF and other details here.

RBI JE 2021 Result: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the final result of Junior Engineer (Civil/Engineer) PY- 2019 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the RBI JE 2021 Exam can download their results through the official website of RBI. The Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s East/West/North/Central Zone is available on the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in.

On the basis of the performance of the candidates in the Online test, Language Proficiency Test (LPT), Identity verification through photograph capturing and Document Verification, the list of finally selected candidates for the above posts have been uploaded on rbi.org.in.

How and Where to Download RBI JE 2021 Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on ‘Recruitment for the post-Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical) - PY - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s East Zone or Recruitment for the Post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) – The panel Year 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s North Zone or Recruitment for the post-Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - PY 2019 (West Zone): Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank or Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil) - 2019 - Central Zone: Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank. It will redirect you to a new window. Click on the list of selected candidates. Download RBI JE 2021 Result and save it for future reference.

Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s East Zone

Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s Central Zone

Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s West Zone

Display of Roll Numbers of Finally Selected Candidates for Appointment in the Bank’s North Zone

