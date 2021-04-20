RBI Office Attendant Result 2021 to be released on this date, Check Expected Date & Other Details Here

RBI Office Attendant Result 2021: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to be released soon for recruitment to the post of Office Attendant. The candidates appeared in the RBI Office Attendant Exam 2021 will be able to download their result through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

According to the official updates, the bank has scheduled the release date of the result on 5 May 2021 for 841 vacancies. The Board had conducted the examination for the Office Attendant post on 9 April 2021 and 10 April 2021 at various centres. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download RBI Office Attendant Result 2021 directly, once released.

How and Where to Download RBI Office Attendant Result 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on RBI Office Attendant Result 2021 flashing on the homepage. Enter the registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button. Download RBI Office Attendant Result 2021 and save it for future reference

RBI Office Attendant Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Online Test and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). Those who will qualify for the Online test will be called for LPT on the basis of their performance in the written test in the month of April / May 2021 or after the completion of the process.

RBI Office Attendant LPT

Language Proficiency Test (LPT) will be of Qualifying Nature. The candidates provisionally selected from the Online Test will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). LPT will be conducted in the Official 12 / Local Language of the State concerned.