RCFL Medical Test Schedule 2020 Announced for Junior Firemen and Boiler Operator Posts @rcfltd.com, Check Admit Card Link

RCFL Medical Test Schedule 2020: Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has released the Medical Test date for the post of Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Medical Test for these posts can check the schedule from the official website RCFL- rcfltd.com.



Rashtriya Chemical and Fertilizers Limited will conduct the Medical test for the Post Of Junior Firemen Grade II on 9th and 10th December, 2020 to Sr. Officer (Medical Services), RCF Hospital, RCF Colony, Mahul Road, Chembur, Mumbai – 400074. Medical test for the post of Boiler Operator Grade III will be held on 7th and 8th December, 2020.

All such candidates who have qualified in the Trade Test for the Boiler Operator Grade III and Junior Firemen Grade II posts can check their Medical Test schedule available on the official website. Candidates should note that they will have to report at the venue in accordance with the schedule with Empty Stomach (Not to eat or drink tea). Candidates are required to bring Photo Identity proof (Government issued) example Adhar Card, PAN card, Driving license, etc. while coming for Medical check up.

Candidate can download their Medical Test Admit Card from the link given on the official website. You can check the short notification regarding the Medical Test schedule/Admit Card download on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for RCFL Medical Test Schedule 2020 for Junior Firemen and Boiler Operator Posts





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: RCFL Medical Test Schedule 2020 for Junior Firemen and Boiler Operator Posts