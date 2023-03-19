REC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 125 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

REC Recruitment 2023: REC has released a notification regarding recruitment of GM, AM, Manager and other posts in the company. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding REC vacancy.

REC Recruitment 2023: The REC Limited has started the process for recruitment of GM, AM, Manager and other posts in the company. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released on 15 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of REC at - https://recindia.nic.in Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only. The last date to apply online is 15 April 2023. This year there are a total of 125 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of REC in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated.

REC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event Date Registration Start 15 March 2023 Last Date to Apply 15 April 2023 Exam Date To be announced

REC Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

REC Recruitment Notification 2023 Direct Link

REC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for different posts is given in table below.

Name of Post Educational Qualification General Manager (Engineering) BTech. Or M Tech in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Engineering Manager (Engineering) Same as above Deputy Manager (Engineering) Same as above Assistant Manager (Engineering) Same as above Officer (Engineering) Same as above Officer (F&A) Chartered Accountancy/ Cost and Management Accountancy

For details regarding detailed vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification.

Age Limit

The age limit for different posts is different. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

REC Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies

This year there are a total of 125 vacancies of General Manager (Engineering) Manager (Engineering) Officer (Engineering) etc. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification.

Name of Post No of vacancy General Manager (Engineering) 2 Manager (Engineering) 2 Deputy Manager (Engineering) 2 Assistant Manager (Engineering) 2 Officer (Engineering) 53 Officer (F&A) 34 Other Posts 30

How to fill REC Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of REC at- https://recindia.nic.in/

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Career Opportunities in REC Limited

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference.

REC Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill REC Recruitment 2023

REC Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rs. 1000/-. for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

REC 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post Salary General Manager (Engineering) ₹ 1,20,000- 2,80,000 Manager (Engineering) ₹ 80,000- 2,20,000 Deputy Manager (Engineering) ₹ 70,000- 2,00,000 Assistant Manager (Engineering) ₹ 60,000- 1,80,000 Officer (Engineering) ₹ 50,000- 1,60,000 Officer (F&A) ₹ 50,000- 1,60,000

For details regarding Pay Scale of other posts, check the official notification.

REC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Applicants found suitable shall be called for written test and /or interview, the venue and time for which will be intimated through the portal and the email indicated along with the application. Selection shall be based on written test and/or Interview carrying weightage of 85% and 15% respectively in cases where both written test and interview are resorted to. For post at Sl. No. 24, selection shall be by way of a Skill test (only qualifying in nature), followed by an Interview carrying 100% weightage.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.