JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Meet our Jury!

REC Recruitment 2023: Notification Out for 125 Posts, Check Application Dates, Eligibility, Salary, Pattern.

REC Recruitment 2023: REC has released a notification regarding recruitment of GM, AM, Manager and other posts in the company. Candidates can check here for registration start date, last date, no. of vacancies, salary and other details regarding REC vacancy.  

REC Recruitment 2023
REC Recruitment 2023

REC Recruitment 2023: The REC Limited has started the process for recruitment of GM, AM, Manager and other posts in the company. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to go carefully through the official notification, before applying for the post. The official notification has been released on 15 March 2023 and can be viewed from the Official website of REC  at - https://recindia.nic.in   Forms for recruitment will be submitted online only.  The last date to apply online is 15 April 2023. This year there are a total of 125 vacancies to be filled. Applications can be filled online via the official website of REC in the careers section. The Link to apply has been activated. 

REC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Name of Event

Date

Registration Start

15 March 2023

Last Date to Apply

15 April 2023

Exam Date

To be announced

REC Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Notification from direct link given below

REC Recruitment Notification 2023

Direct Link

REC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification for different posts is given in table below.

Name of Post

Educational Qualification

General Manager (Engineering)

BTech. Or M Tech in Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/ Electrical & Electronics/ Power Engineering

Manager (Engineering)

Same as above

Deputy Manager (Engineering)

Same as above

Assistant Manager (Engineering) 

Same as above

Officer (Engineering)

Same as above

Officer (F&A)

Chartered Accountancy/ Cost and Management Accountancy

For details regarding detailed vacancies, educational qualification and work experience check official notification. 

Age Limit

The age limit for different posts is different. Reservation will be provided as per government guidelines.

REC Recruitment 2023: No. of Vacancies 

This year there are a total of 125 vacancies of General Manager (Engineering) Manager (Engineering) Officer (Engineering) etc. For Details check table below. For Details of Complete Vacancies and reservation in vacancy check official notification. 

Name of Post

No of vacancy

General Manager (Engineering)

2

Manager (Engineering)

2

Deputy Manager (Engineering)

Assistant Manager (Engineering) 

2

Officer (Engineering)

53

Officer (F&A)

34

Other Posts

30

How to fill REC Application?

Step1 : Visit the official website of REC at- https://recindia.nic.in/ 

Step 2 : On the home page click on Apply Online

Step 3: Click on Link Titled- Career Opportunities in REC Limited 

Step 4: Carefully fill the application form

Step 5: Check all details, pay the fees and final submit the form.

Take a printout of the form for future reference. 

REC Recruitment 2023: Application Form

Candidates can also Fill the application form from the direct link given

Direct Link to Fill REC Recruitment 2023

REC Recruitment 2023 : Application Fees

The application fees is Rs. 1000/-. for SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/Internal Candidates are exempted from payment of fees.

REC 2023: Salary

The details of salary for is given in the table below.

Name of Post

Salary 

General Manager (Engineering)

₹ 1,20,000- 2,80,000

Manager (Engineering)

₹ 80,000- 2,20,000

Deputy Manager (Engineering)

₹ 70,000- 2,00,000

Assistant Manager (Engineering) 

₹ 60,000- 1,80,000

Officer (Engineering)

₹ 50,000- 1,60,000

Officer (F&A)

₹ 50,000- 1,60,000

For details regarding Pay Scale of other posts, check the official notification. 

REC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Applicants found suitable shall be called for written test and /or interview, the venue and time for which will be intimated through the portal and the email indicated along with the application. Selection shall be based on written test and/or Interview carrying weightage of 85% and 15% respectively in cases where both written test and interview are resorted to.  For post at Sl. No. 24, selection shall be by way of a Skill test (only qualifying in nature), followed by an Interview carrying 100% weightage.

The candidates must go through the official notification and also check all the requirements carefully before applying for any post.

FAQ

How to apply for REC Recruitment 2023?

candidates can apply either from official website or from link given in the article.

What is the application dates for REC Recruitment 2023?

The start date to fill forms for REC is 15 March 2023 and the tentative last date to apply online is 15 April 2023.

How many posts are there in REC Recruitment 2023?

There are a total of 125 posts in the REC Recruitment 2023
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next