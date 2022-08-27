RECPDCL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for Sr. Executive and Others at recpdcl.in,Check Eligibility

RECPDCL has invited online application for the 30 Senior Executive posts on its official website. Check RECPDCL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification : REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited (REC PDCL) formerly known as REC Power Distribution Company Limited has invited applications for the post of Senior Executive and others in the Employment News (27 August-02 September 2022). Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through online mode on or before 12th September 2022.

Under the selection process for the RECPDCL Recruitment 2022, the shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interview to be conducted at Corporate Office, RECPDCL or through online mode as per decision of the management. RECPDCL may adopt higher criteria in case of receipt of more number of applicants meeting eligibility criteria. Candidates should note that the offer of engagement shall be issued to suitable candidates in order of merit and based on the number of vacancies.

Notification Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 :

Advertisement no. RECPDCL/HR/2022/4

Important Dates RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Last Date for Submission of Application: 12th September 2022

Vacancy Details RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Sr. Executive (Tech.) L5-Project Manager-01

Sr. Executive (Tech.) Project Manager-1002-02

Sr. Executive (Tech.) -Project Manager-1003-01

Sr. Executive (Tech.) -Contract Expert-1004-01

Sr. Executive Tech.) -Project Manager-1005-01

Sr. Executive (Tech.) -Project Manager-1006-01

Executive (Tech.) - Team Leader-1007-01

Executive (Tech.) Team Leader1008-01

Executive (Tech.) Team Leader 1009 -07

Executive (Tech.) SCADA / DMS Expert 1010-01

Executive (Tech.) Area In charge (Automation Expert) -1011-02

Executive (Tech.) Metering Billing Collection Expert -1012-01

Executive (Tech.)-ContractsExpert-1013-01

Executive (Tech.)- IT Infra Expert 1014-01

Executive (Tech.)- System Administrator-1015-01

Executive (Tech.)- Metering Expert-1016-01

Executive (Tech.)- ERP Expert-1017-01

Executive (Tech.) - Cyber Security Expert -1018 -01

Dy. Executive (Tech.)- Civil Expert-1019-01

Dy. Executive (Tech.)- Contracts Expert-1020 -01

Dy. Executive (Tech.)- MeteringExpert-1021-02



Eligibility Criteria RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Educational Qualification:

Sr. Executive (Tech.) L5-Project Manager-Regular Full time B.E. / B. Tech in

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics /Electronics & Communication Engineering or

equivalent from a recognized Institute/University with min. first division or equivalent CGPA.

Sr. Executive (Tech.) Project Manager-1002-Regular Full time B.E. / B. Tech in

Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics/ Electronics & Communication Engineering or

equivalent from a recognized Institute/University with min. first division or equivalent CGPA.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :





How to Apply RECPDCL Recruitment 2022 Job Notification :

Eligible applicants will have to register and apply online through RECPDCL’s website, i.e. www.recpdcl.in (Career Page) on or before 12th Sep 2022 up to 06.00 PM.