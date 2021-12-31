REET 2022 Exam Date Announced, Exam Scheduled on May 14 & 15, Check Latest Update Here

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) has been announced by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Check Update here.

REET 2022 Exam Date: Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher (REET 2021) or Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021) has been announced. Now all such candidates who have applied for more than 20,000 posts can appear in the RTET 2021 which is to be conducted on 14-15 May 2022. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (RTET 2021).

Candidates must note that the announcement has been made by Chief Minister and an official notification is awaited. You can check the more details for the same on the official website of the Board – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

It is noted that REET 2021 (& RTET 2021) has been postponed two times. Earlier the exam date of REET 2021 (or RTET 2021) has been changed from 25th April to 20th June 2021 but due to COVID-19 pandemic, it was further postponed.