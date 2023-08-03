CBSE Rights in the Indian Constitution Class 11 MCQs of NCERT Indian Constitution at Work Chapter 2

Rights in the Indian Constitution Class 11 MCQs: As students of Political Science and also as informed and responsible citizens of the country, all of us must know about the principles and ideas of the Constitution of India which stands as the base of the laws, rights, duties and responsibilities for the Indian Citizens and the Indian government. This article provides a comprehensive list of 10 MCQs prepared for revision of Chapter 2 - Rights in the Indian Constitution of the Class 11 NCERT book on Indian Constitution at Work. The PDF is also available to download. Click the link at the end of the article to download the PDF.

This article presents a set of 10 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) designed to test and reinforce understanding of the fundamental concepts covered in Chapter 2 - Rights in the Indian Constitution of the NCERT Indian Constitution at Work book of Class 11. These questions will help the students in their preparation for the upcoming examinations. Use these questions for revision; also check the answers from the answer key provided at the end of the article.

Here are 10 multiple-choice questions based on Chapter 2 - Rights in the Indian Constitution from the NCERT book for Class 11 - Indian Constitution at Work:

1. Which part of the Indian Constitution includes Fundamental Rights?

a) Part I

b) Part II

c) Part III

d) Part IV

2. The Right to Equality is enshrined in which Article of the Indian Constitution?

a) Article 14-18

b) Article 19-22

c) Article 21A

d) Article 23-24

3. Which Fundamental Right ensures protection against discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, or place of birth?

a) Right to Freedom

b) Right to Equality

c) Right to Life and Personal Liberty

d) Right against Exploitation

4. Article 32 of the Indian Constitution deals with:

a) Right to Constitutional Remedies

b) Right to Freedom of Religion

c) Right to Equality before Law

d) Right to Education

5. Which Fundamental Right allows citizens to move freely throughout the country and reside in any part of India?

a) Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression

b) Right to Protection from Arrest

c) Right to Freedom of Movement

d) Right to Constitutional Remedies

6. The Right to Education in India is a:

a) Legal Right

b) Fundamental Right

c) Directive Principle of State Policy

d) Social Right

7. In which case did the Supreme Court of India uphold the Right to Privacy as a fundamental right under Article 21?

a) Kesavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala

b) Golaknath v. State of Punjab

c) Keshavananda Bharati v. State of Kerala

d) Puttaswamy v. Union of India

8. The Right to Constitutional Remedies allows citizens to:

a) Approach the President for redressal of grievances

b) Seek remedies for violation of fundamental rights in the Supreme Court

c) File a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in any court

d) Form a union or association

9. Which Fundamental Right is suspended during a National Emergency?

a) Right to Freedom of Religion

b) Right to Equality

c) Right to Freedom of Speech and Expression

d) Right to Life and Personal Liberty

10. The Indian Constitution provides the right to conserve one's language, script, or culture to minorities under:

a) Article 30

b) Article 25

c) Article 29

d) Article 19

Answer Key:

c) Part III a) Article 14-18 b) Right to Equality a) Right to Constitutional Remedies c) Right to Freedom of Movement c) Directive Principle of State Policy d) Puttaswamy v. Union of India b) Seek remedies for violation of fundamental rights in the Supreme Court d) Right to Life and Personal Liberty c) Article 29

