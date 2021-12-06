RIICO Answer Key 2021 (Released) for JA, DM and Others, Download Steps Here

RIICO Answer Key 2021 for the post of Junior Assistant and Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical) has been released on www.riico.co.in or riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021. Download Here.

RIICO Answer Key 2021 Download: Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) has released the answer key of the exam conducted for the post of Junior Assistant and Deputy Manager (Industrial Development/Technical). Candidates can download RIICO Exam Answer Key from the official website (www.riico.co.in or riico.onlinerecruit.in/2021).

How to Download RIICO Answer Key 2021 ?

Go the official website of RIICO - industries.rajasthan.gov.in/riico

Go to 'Recruitment 2021' flashing on the homepage

It will redirect you to a new page -

Now, click on ‘Question Paper Booklet and Answer key for the post of Junior Assistant, Deputy Manager (ID/Tech.)'

Click on answer type and question booklet type given against each posts

Download RIICO Answer Key PDF

RIICO Answer Key Link

Instructions for submission of Grievances on Question Booklet and Answer Key for exam held on 05-Dec-21

View your Scanned OMR for the post of Deputy Manager (ID/Tech.)

View your Scanned OMR for the post of Junior Assistant

The candidates are also invited to submit objections, of any, through online mode with a payment of Rs.1000. RIICO Answer Key Objection Link is available from 05 December to 07 December 2021.

It is to be noted that the answer keys for Assistant Programmer, Junior Engineer (Power), Programmer, Draughtsman-cum-Tracer (Civil), Stenographer Posts has been already uploaded by RIICO.

The exam for the said posts were conducted on 05 December 2021. RIICO JA Exam was held in the first shift while RIICO DM Exam was held in the second shift.