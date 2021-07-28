RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification Released @rites.com, 48 Vacancies Notified

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021: RITES Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Engineer in the fields of transport, infrastructure and related technologies. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at rites.com on or before 25 August 2021. The online applications will start on 30 July 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of application: 30 July 2021

Last date for submission of application: 25 August 2021

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Engineer (Civil) - 25 Posts

Engineer (Mechanical) - 15 Posts

Engineer (Electrical) - 8 Posts

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: BE/B.Tech/B.Sc (Engineering) Degree in the concerned subject from a recognized University.

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit- 32 years

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 40, 000 – 1, 40, 000/-

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

On the basis of applications received, eligible candidates will be required to appear in the written test (OffLine/On-Line). The candidates may be shortlisted for selection on the basis of performance in the written test.

Download RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 30 June to 25 August 2021. Before applying candidates should ensure that they satisfy the necessary conditions and requirements of the position.

RITES Engineer Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General/OBC Candidates Rs. 600/- plus Taxes as applicable

EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates Rs. 300/- plus Taxes as applicable

