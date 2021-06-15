RPSC Interview Date 2021 Released for Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Deptt) Post @psc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Senior Demonstrator on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC Senior Demonstrator Interview Date 2021: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the interview schedule for the posts of Senior Demonstrator (Medical Education Dept) for various departments. Commission will conduct the interview for Senior Demonstrator posts from 28 June 2021 onwards.

Interview for Senior Demonstrator post for Microbiology subject will be held from 28 June to 01 July 2021. Interview for Community Medicine and Dentistry subjects will be held on 02 July 2021. Interview for the Senior Demonstrator post for Anatomy subject will be conducted on 05 July 2021. Commission will conduct the interview for Pathology subject from 06 to 13 July 2021.

All such candidates qualified for the interview round for Senior Demonstrator post should note that they will have to bring all the essential original documents with photocopy with for the documents verification.

Commission will upload the Interview Letter for the qualified candidates on its official website in due course of time.



